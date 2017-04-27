WATCH: Ohio State fans infiltrate Michigan’s practice in Italy

The greatest rivalry in all of sports never takes a break, even during the offseason on an entirely different continent.
One day after he showered Pope Francis with some Michigan-themed gear, Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines conducted the first on-field practice of their Italian road trip. There were some “spies” in their midst, however, as a handful of Ohio State fans clad in Buckeyes colors drove a couple of hours to take in their enemy’s practice.
Buckeyes have infiltrated UM practice (they’re happy to see American football) pic.twitter.com/qpSnhceAtq
— angelique (@chengelis) April 27, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“I’ve still got my eyes on those guys,” an amused Harbaugh said. “Still a little suspicious.”
The fans, though, came in peace, with one even offering kind words for what the head coach has meant to The Game.
“We love the Big Ten,” Alicia Sexton, a military teacher based in Naples and a graduate of OSU, told the Detroit News. “We really are appreciative to Jim Harbaugh. We love that the rivalry is back, and it makes watching the game in November fun. Harbaugh has definitely brought the rivalry back.”
@11W @chengelis pic.twitter.com/DuQrpIayGb
— InternationalTré🇮🇹 (@TreTreOh) April 27, 2017