Nearly three-fourths of 2017 first-round NFL draft picks were 4- or 5-star recruits

For those who completely dismiss recruiting rankings, the NFL draft showed again last night that they do mean something.

The 2017 version of the annual player selection meeting kicked off Thursday night in Philadelphia, with a total of 32 players selected in the opening round. Of those 32, nearly 75 percent — 22 to be exact — were either four- or five-star recruits. Nine were the latter, 13 the former.

Four of the first six selections, and three of the first four, were five-star recruits. Myles Garrett of Texas A&M, the No. 1 overall pick, was the No. 2 player in the 2014 recruiting class; LSU’s Leonard Fournette, drafted fourth by the Jacksonville Jaguars, was the top recruit in that same class.

Just two of the 32 selections came from non-Power Five conferences, Western Michigan’s Corey Davis and Temple’s Haason Reddick. Davis was one of two two-star recruits, Missouri’s Charles Harris being the other, while Reddick began his career with the Owls as a walk-on.

There were also six three-star recruits drafted, the highest being Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 overall. He was also the second quarterback taken, behind only Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina (four-star).

Add all of those up, and you get 31 of the players selected last night. The 32nd? Wisconsin offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk, who had an interesting, to say the least, route to major college football. From Ramczyk’s NFL.com draft profile:

Ramczyk (pronounced RAM-check) is a rare case of a Division III student-athlete making the jump to major college football. Even though he was an all-state pick from Wisconsin, he chose to turn down offers from FBS and FCS schools (one from Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, who was at Pitt at the time) to attend a local technical college. After a year off, he decided to play at his hometown school, the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point. Ramczyk was a two-time all-conference pick there at left tackle before deciding to transfer to play for Chryst at Wisconsin.

Appropriately, Ramczyk was the last player selected in the first round, taken at No. 32 by the New Orleans Saints.

1.) Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M, 2014 5-star (Cleveland Browns)

2.) Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina, 2013 4-star (Chicago Bears)

3.) Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford, 2014 5-star (San Francisco 49ers)

4.) Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU, 2014 5-star (Jacksonville Jaguars)

5.) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan, 2013 2-star (Tennessee Titans)

6.) Jamal Adams, DB, LSU, 2014 5-star (New York Jets)

7.) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson, 2013 4-star (Los Angeles Chargers)

8.) Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford, 2014 4-star (Carolina Panthers)

9.) John Ross, WR, Washington, 2013 4-star (Cincinnati Bengals)

10.) Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech, 2013 3-star (Kansas City Chiefs)

11.) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State, 2014 4-star (New Orleans Saints)

12.) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson, 2014 4-star (Houston Texans)

13.) Haason Reddick, LB, Temple, walk-on (Arizona Cardinals)

14.) Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee, 2014 4-star (Philadelphia Eagles)

15.) Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State, 2014 4-star (Indianapolis Colts)

16.) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama, 2015 4-star (Baltimore Ravens)

17.) Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama, 2013 5-star (Washington Redskins)

18.) Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC, 2014 5-star (Tennessee Titans)

19.) O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama, 2013 5-star (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

20.) Garett Bolles, OL, Utah, 2016 4-star (Denver Broncos)

21.) Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida, 2013 3-star (Detroit Lions)

22.) Charles Harris, DE, Missouri, 2013 2-star (Miami Dolphins)

23.) Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss, 2013 3-star (New York Giants)

24.) Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State, 2013 4-star (Oakland Raiders)

25.) Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan, 2014 5-star (Cleveland Browns)

26.) Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA, 2013 3-star (Atlanta Falcons)

27.) Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU, 2013 4-star (Buffalo Bills)

28.) Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan, 2013 4-star (Dallas Cowboys)

29.) David Njoku, TE, Miami, 2014 3-star (Cleveland Browns)

30.) T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin, 2013 3-star (Pittsburgh Steelers)

31.) Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama, 2013 5-star (San Francisco 49ers)

32.) Ryan Ramczyk, OL, Wisconsin, no rating (New Orleans Saints)