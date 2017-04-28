SEC remains atop NFL draft’s first-round perch

The ACC may have knocked the SEC off its postseason perch this past season, but the latter conference remains the go-to first-round conference for the NFL.

With the first round of the draft officially in the books, the SEC easily led all leagues in selections with a record-tying 12. The only conferences even remotely within shouting distance of the SEC were the Big Ten (seven) and the Pac-12 (six). The ACC finished the first day with four players picked.

And what of the remaining Power Five conference not previously mentioned? The Big 12 had as many picks, one, as the AAC and MAC. Wrap your head around that.

Individually, there were six schools with two or more first-round picks, and three of those qualified for the College Football Playoffs last season –Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. The others were LSU, Michigan and Wisconsin.

‘Bama had four players drafted, tying the program’s record for the first round. LSU and Ohio State had three each, with two of the former’s coming in the first six picks.

Below are a handful of draft nuggets related to college football programs, followed by the complete first-round order of selections for those whom suddenly found themselves under a rock Thursday night.

is the first-ever No. 1 overall pick Texas A&M has produced. , picked No. 2 overall in the 2013 draft, had previously held the record for highest-drafted Aggie. Clemson’s Mike Williams and Deshaun Watson are the first wide receiver-quarterback combination from the same school to be selected within the first 12 picks since the common draft began in 1967.

and are the first wide receiver-quarterback combination from the same school to be selected within the first 12 picks since the common draft began in 1967. New #DBU? The three Ohio State defensive backs selected in the first round tied the record for that positional group set by Miami in 2002. The four defensive backs in general and three cornerbacks specifically selected the past two years sets a draft record as well.

(No. 3) and (No. 8), drafted in the Top 10 for the first time since and in 1992. Thomas and McCaffrey became the 24th and 25th first-round picks in the program’s history, with six of those coming in the six seasons under head coach . Five of those picks under Shaw came on the offensive side of the ball. Michigan’s two first-round picks this year were as many as the football program had in the last 10 years combined.

was Tennessee’s first draft pick in any round, let alone the first, since 2014. The Miami Hurricanes have had a player chosen in every draft the last 43 years, dating back to 1972.

, selected fifth overall by the Tennessee Titans, is the second first-round selection from Western Michigan in the program’s history, joining 27th-overall pick in 2004. He’s also the 17th player from the MAC to be drafted in the first round. For the first time since 2009, a player who played his high school football in the state of Florida was not selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

1.) Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M (Cleveland Browns)

2.) Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina (Chicago Bears)

3.) Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford (San Francisco 49ers)

4.) Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU (Jacksonville Jaguars)

5.) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan (Tennessee Titans)

6.) Jamal Adams, DB, LSU (New York Jets)

7.) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson (Los Angeles Chargers)

8.) Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford (Carolina Panthers)

9.) John Ross, WR, Washington (Cincinnati Bengals)

10.) Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech (Kansas City Chiefs)

11.) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State (New Orleans Saints)

12.) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson (Houston Texans)

13.) Haason Reddick, LB, Temple (Arizona Cardinals)

14.) Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee (Philadelphia Eagles)

15.) Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State (Indianapolis Colts)

16.) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama (Baltimore Ravens)

17.) Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama (Washington Redskins)

18.) Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC (Tennessee Titans)

19.) O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

20.) Garett Boles, OL, Utah (Denver Broncos)

21.) Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida (Detroit Lions)

22.) Charles Harris, DE, Missouri (Miami Dolphins)

23.) Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss (New York Giants)

24.) Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State (Oakland Raiders)

25.) Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan (Cleveland Browns)

26.) Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA (Atlanta Falcons)

27.) Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU (Buffalo Bills)

28.) Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan (Dallas Cowboys)

29.) David Njoku, TE, Miami (Cleveland Browns)

30.) T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin (Pittsburgh Steelers)

31.) Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama (San Francisco 49ers)

32.) Ryan Ramczyk, OL, Wisconsin (New Orleans Saints)