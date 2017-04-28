Today in Harbaugh being Harbaugh: Michigan coach sings opera, spars with offensive coordinator in gladiator ring

Michigan’s trip to Rome this past week has probably not delighted fans of Michigan State and Ohio State but between the uniqueness of the whole thing to Jim Harbaugh’s antics, it’s been pretty entertaining to everybody else on this side of the pond.

Case in point on Friday, where Harbaugh and the team wrapped up their second-to-last practice in Italy. The Wolverines apparently went to the opera the night prior and let’s just say the old head coach could not get the experience out of his system.

He is seriously singing that with unbridled joy like a 10 year old. He probably won’t get many auditions based on those pipes but hey, Harbaugh’s gig is pretty good as is.

Michigan wasn’t done after that though, as the entire team went to gladiator training later in the afternoon. There, you guessed, Harbaugh decided to fight somebody and in this case, that would be the Wolverines’ offensive coordinator Tim Drevno.

All things considered, probably best that Harbaugh and company stick to sports more well known back in Michigan.