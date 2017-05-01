Duke extends David Cutcliffe’s contract into 2021

The Duke Blue Devils are all in on David Cutcliffe despite coming off a losing regular season for the first time since 2011. The Blue Devils announced a contract extension that will carry through the 2010 season. The contract is set to expire on June 30, 2021.
Terms of the contract other than the length have not been disclosed. Cutcliffe was paid $2.3 million by Duke last year, according to the USA Today contract database.
“Simply put, Duke University is terribly honored and very proud to have one of the truly pinnacle football coaches in the country leading the Blue Devil program into the next decade,” Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White said in a released statement. “To be sure, what Coach Cutcliffe has accomplished over nine seasons at Duke is nothing short of extraordinary! With David’s innovation, vision, passion, not to mention well-seasoned expertise, our student-athletes will continue to enjoy, both academically and athletically, the very best – actually the ‘gold standard’ – experience within the broader enterprise that is college football.”
Cutcliffe took over as Duke’s head coach in 2008. Prior to Cutcliffe’s hiring, Duke had played in just two bowl games since 1961, one of which was coached by Steve Spurrier. While there are more bowl games today than ever before, that should not take away from Cutcliffe managing to get the Blue Devils to four straight bowl games from 2012 through 2015 before having a struggle in 2016 with just four wins. Cutcliffe has also coached Duke to the ACC Championship Game (2013). Despite the step back in the win total for the third straight year, nobody doubts Cutcliffe is the right man for the job in Durham.
Commonwealth Stadium no longer exists.
Okay, the 44-year-old stadium in Lexington, Ky., is still standing, but it’s no longer known as Commonwealth Stadium. That’s because Kentucky announced Monday a naming rights deal that will see the 67,000-seat structure become known as Kroger Field for the next dozen years.
An artist’s rendering shows how the new name might look beginning this season:
“The thing they’re excited about and we’re excited about too is it’s not just about naming rights,” UK spokesman Guy Ramsey said. “It’s a company who asked for this and wants it to be long term and much more.”
In addition to paying $1.85 million annually over the next dozen years according to the Lexington Herald-Leader Kroger will partner with Kentucky in a number of campus-wide initiatives, including becoming the official fuel supplier of UK.
The move hands Commonwealth Stadium’s name to a sponsor for the first time since its 1973 construction.
“As much of a traditionalist as I want to be and am, I also have to be a realist, and you have to think, OK, what is in the best interest of this athletic department and this university, and can it absolutely give us the best chance to keep doing — the end game for us, keep our programs moving in the direction we’ve got them going,” AD Mitch Barnhart said.
Kentucky’s deal means all three Bluegrass State programs have sold stadium sponsorship deals. Kentucky’s is the second recent naming rights deal to sell sponsorship to a grocery giant, following Boise State’s deal with Albertson’s.
Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield is facing a pair of drug charges to get the week started, and he could be suspended for a game because of it.
Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, was charged on Monday with possession of marijuana of less than an ounce and possession and use of drug related objects, according to the Associated Press. University police made the arrest and Holyfield was released on a bond in just under an hour. The bond totaled $4,050 according to the Athens Banner-Herald report.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is aware of the situation, according to a Georgia representative. According to the school’s drug and alcohol policy, Holyfield would have to serve a suspension of one game as this is his first violation. If he serves the suspension right away, Holyfield would miss the season opener against Appalachian State on September 2.
Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley is also facing a suspension for the season opener following a misdemeanor marijuana possession arrest earlier this spring.
Crossing a few t’s and dotting a few i’s appear to be all that is left to be done on a new contract for one of the most well-known neutral site rivalry games in the country.
According to the Jacksonville Business Journal, a contract has been sent to the city for approval of a new five-year deal in the annual contest between Florida and Georgia. Terms of the agreement were actually agreed to by both schools last year but it is just now making its way to the city for the final signature.
Each side is set to receive as much as $2.75 million in incentives over the next five years for the series, which takes place annually in Jacksonville at the Jaguars’ home field, Everbank Field. The Gators and Bulldogs are expected to get a $125,000 payment once the contract makes its way through the city bureaucracy and a further $250,000 in guaranteed money each year through 2021.
Also interesting to note that both schools are also getting an increase in their travel budget in the form of a nice $10,000 bump over the amount from previous agreements. The city also covers Georgia’s air travel costs up to $350,000 each year per the Business Journal.
The series, colloquially known as the World’s Largest Cocktail Party, takes place annually in Jacksonville between the two SEC East rivals and often decides the division. Florida has won three straight in the rivalry with the next edition set to take place on Saturday, October 28, 2017.
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan recently wrapped up most of their activities in Italy over the weekend and it appears the grand world tour will continue in the coming years for the Wolverines.
Next up on the travel docket? Apparently it’s South Africa.
“We’ll get together as a team and decide, but I’d really like to go to Cape Town or Johannesburg,” Harbaugh told MLive.com in Rome. “One of those two.”
A trip to Brazil is reportedly under consideration as well. Given how the current trip has already ruffled some feathers across college athletics though, one wonders if the NCAA will move to prevent such trips before Michigan has a chance to go abroad once again in 2018 though.
Either way, one interesting tidbit Harbaugh mentioned was how neat it would be to play an actual college football game overseas at some point in the future, especially one in Italy. We’ve already seen Cal, Hawaii, Stanford and Rice schedule games in Australia so it’s not exactly out of the realm of possibilities that exporting Harbaugh’s game day tactics across the pond happens in the coming seasons.
Safe to say that Michigan fans better make sure their passports are up to date as a result of this week’s festivities over in Italy because the Wolverines show no signs of slowing down with the globetrotting.