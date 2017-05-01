Kentucky sells stadium naming rights to Kroger

Commonwealth Stadium no longer exists.

Okay, the 44-year-old stadium in Lexington, Ky., is still standing, but it’s no longer known as Commonwealth Stadium. That’s because Kentucky announced Monday a naming rights deal that will see the 67,000-seat structure become known as Kroger Field for the next dozen years.

An artist’s rendering shows how the new name might look beginning this season:

Welcome to Kroger Field. pic.twitter.com/2jmRhADlby — TJ Beisner (@tjbeisner) May 1, 2017

“The thing they’re excited about and we’re excited about too is it’s not just about naming rights,” UK spokesman Guy Ramsey said. “It’s a company who asked for this and wants it to be long term and much more.”

In addition to paying $1.85 million annually over the next dozen years according to the Lexington Herald-Leader Kroger will partner with Kentucky in a number of campus-wide initiatives, including becoming the official fuel supplier of UK.

The move hands Commonwealth Stadium’s name to a sponsor for the first time since its 1973 construction.

“As much of a traditionalist as I want to be and am, I also have to be a realist, and you have to think, OK, what is in the best interest of this athletic department and this university, and can it absolutely give us the best chance to keep doing — the end game for us, keep our programs moving in the direction we’ve got them going,” AD Mitch Barnhart said.

Kentucky’s deal means all three Bluegrass State programs have sold stadium sponsorship deals. Kentucky’s is the second recent naming rights deal to sell sponsorship to a grocery giant, following Boise State’s deal with Albertson’s.