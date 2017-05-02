Getty Images

Ex-Syracuse DB Chauncey Scissum transfers to UNLV

By John TaylorMay 2, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Nearly five months after leaving Syracuse, Chauncey Scissum has found himself a new college football home.

On his personal Instagram account by way of Twitter, Scissum revealed that he has decided to enroll at UNLV and play for the Rebels.  As the defensive back will be coming to Las Vegas s a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017, his final season of collegiate eligibility.

“Blessed And Thankful For The Opportunity To Be A UNLV Rebel, And Call Vegas My New Home,” Scissum wrote.

In mid-December, Scissum announced his decision to transfer from the Orange.

Scissum was one of two ‘Cuse defensive backs who were stabbed by a former Orange defensive back, Naesean Howard, in a frightening incident in April of 2016.

Howard allegedly went into an unprompted and abrupt “rage” shortly after showing up at an on-campus barbecue celebrating an SU student’s birthday, first stabbing Scissum near his jaw. Corey Winfield, one of a handful of ‘Cuse football players in attendance, intervened on his teammate’s behalf and was stabbed multiple times in the arms, chest and ribs.

Winfield announced in late November that he too would be transferring.

Because of the ongoing recovery from the injuries sustained in the attack, Scissum played in just six games this past season. He played in 12 the year before, starting seven of those contests.

Saquon Barkley not ruling out skipping bowl game (because why would he?)

By Zach BarnettMay 2, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

You get the feeling there’s a certain segment of the college football universe that would have rather seen Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey sink like boulders in last week’s NFL Draft. But they didn’t, hearing their names called fourth and eighth overall, respectively, while Michigan tight end Jake Butt waited until the fifth round to hear his name called. Coupled with the fate of former Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith‘s fall from perhaps the No. 1 overall pick to the second round of the 2016 Draft and it certainly has the making of a large-scale boycott of the 2017-18 college football bowl season.

At least that’s what some are bracing for.

Sports Illustrated‘s Pete Thamel talked to people all around the issue and found a variety of opinions. College coaches were fearful but reluctantly understanding. NFL personnel were apathetic bordering on encouraging, happy to see their free talent pool protect itself. Agents will surely poke and prod certain first-rounders to skip their non-Playoff games.

But what about the players?

Thamel asked one. Here’s what Penn State running back Saquon Barkley had to say:

“I would have a hard time doing it,” Barkley said. “But I’m not going to sit here and say I would never do it. I don’t know. I could be in a situation next year where I have close to two broken ankles, God forbid, or something going on in my upper body and I can’t play in a game if I’m considering playing in the NFL.”

Thamel made it clear Barkley hadn’t fully thought through the issue until the question was asked of him. Penn State won the Big Ten last season and will enter 2017 a favorite to win it again. Clearly, Plan A for Barkley and the Nittany Lions will be to reach the College Football Playoff and win this issue into irrelevance.

But if they don’t?

It’s simply impossible to say at this point for Barkley or anyone else. There were a lot of variables at play that led Fournette and McCaffrey to skip their 2016 bowl games, and the same would have to happen for any as-yet mystery players to do the same in 2017.

Take two: QB Sheriron Jones leaving Vols a second time

By John TaylorMay 2, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

In January of last year, it was reported that Sheriron Jones would be transferring from Tennessee to Colorado.  Roughly two weeks later, CU announced it had granted Jones a release from his scholarship so he could transfer to… UT.

Over a year later?  He’s at it again.

247Sports.com is reporting that Jones has asked for and been granted a release from his scholarship.  On his Twitter account, Jones retweeted a tweet that reported his decision to transfer.  A UT official subsequently confirmed Jones’ second departure.

Jones was a four-star member of UT’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 34 player at any position in the state of California. He took a redshirt his true freshman season, then played in one game last season.  In that limited action, he completed his one pass attempt for two yards.

In the battle to replace Josh Dobbs under center, Jones was at least behind Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano on the depth chart throughout the spring.  That positioning likely played a significant role in his decision to move on a second time.

Should Jones opt for another FBS program, he’d be forced to sit out the 2017 season.  He’d then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

South Carolina’s leading receiver, a starting LB accused in bar beating of Marine who served in Afghanistan

5 Comments
By John TaylorMay 2, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT

A pair of South Carolina football players could, down the road, be the latest to reset ye olde arrest ticker back to double zeroes.

According to the Columbia State newspaper, fifth-year senior linebacker Skai Moore and redshirt junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel (pictured) have been accused by police in the assault of a man at a Columbia very early Saturday morning.  A third individual, Jalen Dread, has been accused as well.   Dread played linebacker for the Gamecocks last season but opted to transfer from the football program in February.

Workers at the bar confirmed to police that the alleged beating was caught on video.  No arrests have been made, but the incident is currently under investigation.

From the paper’s report:

The 24-year-old victim is described by a family member as an Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan. He told officers he confronted the men after they knocked his phone out of his hand inside the bar.

“The subjects then became agitated, refuting the accusation,” the report states. “After a few seconds, the incident escalated to the subjects physically assaulting him.”

The victim was hit several times in the face and had visible swelling around his left eye, police said. Bar staff pulled the men off the victim and escorted them from the bar, which is located at 812 Harden St. in the commercial district adjacent to the University of South Carolina campus.

None of the football players were at the bar when police officers arrived on the scene.  The football program has, thus far, declined to comment on the situation and what if any repercussions the current players may be facing.

Depending on how the situation plays out, this could be, football-wise, a significant development on both sides of the ball for the Gamecocks.

Last season, Samuel led USC with 59 receptions for 783 yards.  Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles from 2013-15, earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2015, before missing the 2016 season because of a neck injury.  He announced in January that he would be returning to Columbia for one final season.

USF’s LaDarrius Jackson facing sexual battery, false imprisonment charges

2 Comments
By John TaylorMay 2, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

The latest incident to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker is a rather serious one.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, USF football player LaDarrius Jackson was arrested Monday night on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.  The Bulls defensive end is currently being held without bond.

From the Times‘ report:

According to an arrest report filed by USF police, Jackson forced a woman to perform sex Monday afternoon despite her verbal and physical efforts to resist him. He forced her into her room after she placed her hands on a wall in an attempt to stop him, pushed her onto the bed and straddled her, the report says.

In news releases sent Tuesday morning, USF police said they responded to a report about 3 p.m. from Holly Drive Apartments Building A about a sexual battery that occurred half an hour earlier. The victim immediately reported the incident to university housing staff, who helped her in contacting police, according to one of the releases.

The incident occurred at a residential hall and “no physical injuries were reported to police,” according to the releases. The releases also say the victim and suspect “were known acquaintances,” though the exact nature of their relationship is unclear.

As a result of the incident, the redshirt junior has been indefinitely suspended by Charlie Strong from all football-related activities.

“We are aware of the charges filed against [the player],” the first-year USF head coach said in a statement. “While we find the allegations troubling, we will continue to gather information and support the judicial process before providing further comment.”

After transferring in from the junior college ranks, Jackson played in seven games for the Bulls last season.

This is the second significant off-field incident involving one of Strong’s players in a little over a month.

In late March, defensive back Hassan Childs was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot during a weekend incident.  A day later, Childs was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession in connection to a road-rage incident the night he was shot.  Childs allegedly pointed a gun at least twice at a man, Jovanni Jimenez, and his family and was ultimately shot three times by Jimenez.  Jimenez wasn’t charged as he claimed self-defense.

On the same day he was charged, the senior safety was dismissed by Strong.