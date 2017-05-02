Ex-Syracuse DB Chauncey Scissum transfers to UNLV

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Nearly five months after leaving Syracuse, Chauncey Scissum has found himself a new college football home.

On his personal Instagram account by way of Twitter, Scissum revealed that he has decided to enroll at UNLV and play for the Rebels. As the defensive back will be coming to Las Vegas s a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017, his final season of collegiate eligibility.

“Blessed And Thankful For The Opportunity To Be A UNLV Rebel, And Call Vegas My New Home,” Scissum wrote.

They Wanted Me To Hang My Head, Give Up, Sit Down. Never Did Any Of… https://t.co/hTzdLCNcmS — Chauncey Scissum (@Proto_21) May 2, 2017

In mid-December, Scissum announced his decision to transfer from the Orange.

Scissum was one of two ‘Cuse defensive backs who were stabbed by a former Orange defensive back, Naesean Howard, in a frightening incident in April of 2016.

Howard allegedly went into an unprompted and abrupt “rage” shortly after showing up at an on-campus barbecue celebrating an SU student’s birthday, first stabbing Scissum near his jaw. Corey Winfield, one of a handful of ‘Cuse football players in attendance, intervened on his teammate’s behalf and was stabbed multiple times in the arms, chest and ribs.

Winfield announced in late November that he too would be transferring.

Because of the ongoing recovery from the injuries sustained in the attack, Scissum played in just six games this past season. He played in 12 the year before, starting seven of those contests.