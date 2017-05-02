Former Georgia DB Chad Clay finds new home at Marshall

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

After a brief sabbatical, Chad Clay is back at the FBS level.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Clay announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Marshall. “I want to thank Coach [Doc] Holiday [sic] and the rest of the coaches at Marshall for this great opportunity,” the defensive back wrote.

Clay will be eligible to play for the Thundering Herd in 2017, the first of his three remaining years of eligibility.

Clay was a three-star member of Georgia’s 2016 recruiting class who enrolled early and participated in spring practice that same year.

Twice in a span of two months, however, Clay was arrested, the first for second-degree criminal damage and possessing a weapon in a school zone following an incident that allegedly involved a BB gun inside a dorm room, the second for theft by taking. Following that second arrest, he was dismissed by UGA head coach Kirby Smart.

This past season, Clay played at Butler Community College in Kansas.