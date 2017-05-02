Former Georgia DB Chad Clay finds new home at Marshall

After a brief sabbatical, Chad Clay is back at the FBS level.
On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Clay announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Marshall. “I want to thank Coach [Doc] Holiday [sic] and the rest of the coaches at Marshall for this great opportunity,” the defensive back wrote.
Clay will be eligible to play for the Thundering Herd in 2017, the first of his three remaining years of eligibility.
Clay was a three-star member of Georgia’s 2016 recruiting class who enrolled early and participated in spring practice that same year.
Twice in a span of two months, however, Clay was arrested, the first for second-degree criminal damage and possessing a weapon in a school zone following an incident that allegedly involved a BB gun inside a dorm room, the second for theft by taking. Following that second arrest, he was dismissed by UGA head coach Kirby Smart.
This past season, Clay played at Butler Community College in Kansas.
One of the more eyebrow-raising headlines from the most NFL draft has added another layer.
Shortly before the start of the draft Thursday, and to the surprise of at least a couple of eligible players, it was revealed to NFL teams that Air Force would no longer approve requests from academy graduates to defer their two years of active duty service in order to be allowed to play professional football. Such a change effectively made players like Falcons wide receiver Jalen Robinette and, possibly, safety Weston Steelhammer undraftable.
A mini-imbroglio ensued, with the agent for one player impacted by the abrupt shift in policy hinting at a potential legal challenge.
Given the negative headlines the shift generated, Air Force felt compelled to issue another press release, if for nothing more than to inform the masses that the same policy applies to their service academy rivals as well.
Below is the latest release, in its entirety:
As released earlier today, the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) has rescinded the policy to allow cadet-athletes to apply for Ready Reserve status immediately after graduation to participate in professional activities/sports. The Air Force Academy released a statement from the Air Force prior to the NFL draft this week so NFL teams would be aware that the service would no longer support these requests and they could conduct their business in good faith, as Air Force Academy cadet Jalen Robinette was the lone NFL Draft prospect from any of the academies.
With the release of the new OSD policy which reverts back to all service academy graduates and ROTC members serving two years on active duty, all three service academies are under the same guidance moving forward. Air Force Academy cadets Jalen Robinette and Griffin Jax look forward to graduation and commissioning in May. Their conduct exemplifies the character and dignity one would expect from a soon-to-be Air Force second lieutenant. Both of these cadets remain in excellent standing at the Academy and should have an opportunity to pursue their professional athletic goals after serving two years as officers in the Air Force should they choose.
A year ago at this time, Jim Leonhard had never coached a game on a college football sideline. Actually, he’d never coached a game — period. He’s now Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator — and being paid accordingly.
A three-time All-Big Ten performer as a Wisconsin safety, Leonhard crafted a 10-year career for himself in the NFL. That career ended in 2014, and he spent the 2015 season studying coaches and the college game in anticipation of a career change.
Paul Chryst hired him when a spot coaching defensive backs opened on his staff prior to the ’16 campaign and, after a season in which the Badgers finished 10th nationally in yards per attempt allowed, Leonhard was promoted to defensive coordinator in February when Justin Wilcox became the head coach at Cal.
Now, according to the Wisconsin State Journal, we know how much Leonhard will make.
Leonhard inked a 2-year deal that will pay him $600,000 in 2017 and $625,000 in 2018. That’s a $375,000 raise from what Leonhard earned last season and $100,000 above Wilcox’s first-year salary in Madison, but $350,000 below what Wilcox was set to make had he returned to the Badgers.
Commonwealth Stadium no longer exists.
Okay, the 44-year-old stadium in Lexington, Ky., is still standing, but it’s no longer known as Commonwealth Stadium. That’s because Kentucky announced Monday a naming rights deal that will see the 67,000-seat structure become known as Kroger Field for the next dozen years.
An artist’s rendering shows how the new name might look beginning this season:
“The thing they’re excited about and we’re excited about too is it’s not just about naming rights,” UK spokesman Guy Ramsey said. “It’s a company who asked for this and wants it to be long term and much more.”
In addition to paying $1.85 million annually over the next dozen years according to the Lexington Herald-Leader Kroger will partner with Kentucky in a number of campus-wide initiatives, including becoming the official fuel supplier of UK.
The move hands Commonwealth Stadium’s name to a sponsor for the first time since its 1973 construction.
“As much of a traditionalist as I want to be and am, I also have to be a realist, and you have to think, OK, what is in the best interest of this athletic department and this university, and can it absolutely give us the best chance to keep doing — the end game for us, keep our programs moving in the direction we’ve got them going,” AD Mitch Barnhart said.
Kentucky’s deal means all three Bluegrass State programs have sold stadium sponsorship deals. Kentucky’s is the second recent naming rights deal to sell sponsorship to a grocery giant, following Boise State’s deal with Albertson’s.
The Duke Blue Devils are all in on David Cutcliffe despite coming off a losing regular season for the first time since 2011. The Blue Devils announced a contract extension that will carry through the 2010 season. The contract is set to expire on June 30, 2021.
Terms of the contract other than the length have not been disclosed. Cutcliffe was paid $2.3 million by Duke last year, according to the USA Today contract database.
“Simply put, Duke University is terribly honored and very proud to have one of the truly pinnacle football coaches in the country leading the Blue Devil program into the next decade,” Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White said in a released statement. “To be sure, what Coach Cutcliffe has accomplished over nine seasons at Duke is nothing short of extraordinary! With David’s innovation, vision, passion, not to mention well-seasoned expertise, our student-athletes will continue to enjoy, both academically and athletically, the very best – actually the ‘gold standard’ – experience within the broader enterprise that is college football.”
Cutcliffe took over as Duke’s head coach in 2008. Prior to Cutcliffe’s hiring, Duke had played in just two bowl games since 1961, one of which was coached by Steve Spurrier. While there are more bowl games today than ever before, that should not take away from Cutcliffe managing to get the Blue Devils to four straight bowl games from 2012 through 2015 before having a struggle in 2016 with just four wins. Cutcliffe has also coached Duke to the ACC Championship Game (2013). Despite the step back in the win total for the third straight year, nobody doubts Cutcliffe is the right man for the job in Durham.