Lane Kiffin asking the important questions

It’s been a slow day in the college football news cycle. Check that — it’s been a slow day even by the slow standards of the non-spring football version of the college football off-season.
With that in mind, we bring you this:
Admit it, you’ve never pondered the particular question Lane Kiffin asks, have you?
The 2017 recruiting cycle is long over, but Louisville just added a straggler.
Nick Okeke announced Tuesday he has committed to Louisville as a member of the 2017 class. A 6-foot-3 outside linebacker, Okeke originally planned to enroll at Milford Academy in New Berlin, N.Y., but announced on his Twitter account Tuesday he would forego Milford to immediately enroll at Louisville.
“With this decision I will not attend prep school but will be enrolling this summer as a 2017 recruit,” he said. “With that being said I will spend the next 3-4 years bettering my education and athletic career at the University of Louisville.”
Okeke becomes the 23rd member of Louisville’s 2017 signing class.
You get the feeling there’s a certain segment of the college football universe that would have rather seen Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey sink like boulders in last week’s NFL Draft. But they didn’t, hearing their names called fourth and eighth overall, respectively, while Michigan tight end Jake Butt waited until the fifth round to hear his name called. Coupled with the fate of former Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith‘s fall from perhaps the No. 1 overall pick to the second round of the 2016 Draft and it certainly has the making of a large-scale boycott of the 2017-18 college football bowl season.
At least that’s what some are bracing for.
Sports Illustrated‘s Pete Thamel talked to people all around the issue and found a variety of opinions. College coaches were fearful but reluctantly understanding. NFL personnel were apathetic bordering on encouraging, happy to see their free talent pool protect itself. Agents will surely poke and prod certain first-rounders to skip their non-Playoff games.
But what about the players?
Thamel asked one. Here’s what Penn State running back Saquon Barkley had to say:
“I would have a hard time doing it,” Barkley said. “But I’m not going to sit here and say I would never do it. I don’t know. I could be in a situation next year where I have close to two broken ankles, God forbid, or something going on in my upper body and I can’t play in a game if I’m considering playing in the NFL.”
Thamel made it clear Barkley hadn’t fully thought through the issue until the question was asked of him. Penn State won the Big Ten last season and will enter 2017 a favorite to win it again. Clearly, Plan A for Barkley and the Nittany Lions will be to reach the College Football Playoff and win this issue into irrelevance.
But if they don’t?
It’s simply impossible to say at this point for Barkley or anyone else. There were a lot of variables at play that led Fournette and McCaffrey to skip their 2016 bowl games, and the same would have to happen for any as-yet mystery players to do the same in 2017.
Nearly five months after leaving Syracuse, Chauncey Scissum has found himself a new college football home.
On his personal Instagram account by way of Twitter, Scissum revealed that he has decided to enroll at UNLV and play for the Rebels. As the defensive back will be coming to Las Vegas s a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017, his final season of collegiate eligibility.
“Blessed And Thankful For The Opportunity To Be A UNLV Rebel, And Call Vegas My New Home,” Scissum wrote.
In mid-December, Scissum announced his decision to transfer from the Orange.
Scissum was one of two ‘Cuse defensive backs who were stabbed by a former Orange defensive back, Naesean Howard, in a frightening incident in April of 2016.
Howard allegedly went into an unprompted and abrupt “rage” shortly after showing up at an on-campus barbecue celebrating an SU student’s birthday, first stabbing Scissum near his jaw. Corey Winfield, one of a handful of ‘Cuse football players in attendance, intervened on his teammate’s behalf and was stabbed multiple times in the arms, chest and ribs.
Winfield announced in late November that he too would be transferring.
Because of the ongoing recovery from the injuries sustained in the attack, Scissum played in just six games this past season. He played in 12 the year before, starting seven of those contests.
In January of last year, it was reported that Sheriron Jones would be transferring from Tennessee to Colorado. Roughly two weeks later, CU announced it had granted Jones a release from his scholarship so he could transfer to… UT.
Over a year later? He’s at it again.
247Sports.com is reporting that Jones has asked for and been granted a release from his scholarship. On his Twitter account, Jones retweeted a tweet that reported his decision to transfer. A UT official subsequently confirmed Jones’ second departure.
Jones was a four-star member of UT’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 34 player at any position in the state of California. He took a redshirt his true freshman season, then played in one game last season. In that limited action, he completed his one pass attempt for two yards.
In the battle to replace Josh Dobbs under center, Jones was at least behind Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano on the depth chart throughout the spring. That positioning likely played a significant role in his decision to move on a second time.
Should Jones opt for another FBS program, he’d be forced to sit out the 2017 season. He’d then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.