Nick Saban’s new eight-year deal will pay him over $11 million in 2017

By John TaylorMay 2, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

Move over, Jim Harbaugh.

Last season, the Michigan Man was the highest-paid head coach in coach in college at $9 million, with that number inflated in large part by $2 million in deferred compensation.  As we noted earlier today, the Alabama board of trustees was set to approve a new contract for Nick Saban; the board did just that Tuesday morning, and it’s a doozy of a new deal.

The university has announced that Saban has agreed to an eight-year contract extension that has him signed through the 2024 season.  In October of that year, Saban will turn 73 years old.

In addition to the additional years — his old contract, last adjusted in 2014, was set to run through 2021 — Saban will receive a significant financial bump.  Last year, Saban made $6.9 million; this year, he’ll pull in a cool $11.125 million for the 2017 season alone, with $4 million of that compensation coming in the form of a signing bonus.  Per the university’s release, “[t]here will [also]… be an additional $4 million spread out through the 2020 (10 percent), 2021 (10 percent) and 2022 (80 percent) years of the contract” should Saban remain at the school and hasn’t retired or moved on.

Even without the seven-figure signing bonus, Saban would still be the highest-paid head coach in college football as Harbaugh is set to make an even $7 million this season.  That figure jumps to $7.5 million in 2018.

All told, the eight-year deal would pay Saban a total of just north of $65 million, an average of just over $8.1 million annually.  That total doesn’t include performance bonuses, either.

His base salary for each year of the deal will be $6.75 million

“Terry and I are pleased and happy to agree to the contract extension The University of Alabama has offered us, ensuring our time here in Tuscaloosa will continue for many more years,” Saban said in a statement. “This has become our home and we are looking forward to finishing our career at Alabama. I want to thank President Bell, Greg Byrne, our athletic administration, football staff and the entire University community for all of their support, which has been instrumental in the success of our organization. We are extremely proud of the young men who have represented the Crimson Tide on the football field, and more importantly, what they have been able to accomplish in their lives off the field because of their involvement in our program.”

Saban’s nine on-field assistants also received new contracts.  Of note is outside linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi, who will make $950,000 as, again, an outside linebackers coach.  To put that into perspective, only 13 Power Five coordinators — out of the 65 P5 programs and 140-plus offensive-defensive coordinators — made more than that during the 2016 season.

Northwestern’s Xavier Washington charged with felony possession of cocaine

By John TaylorMay 2, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

A weed charge is one thing.  This one’s on a whole other level.

First reported by the school’s student newspaper, Northwestern’s Xavier Washington was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.  That charge is, at the moment, considered a felony.

And that controlled substance is, per the arrest report, cocaine.

From the Daily Northwestern‘s report:

Washington was arrested… early Sunday morning near the intersection of Brown Avenue and Simpson Street, Evanston police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said.

Dugan said officers were called to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Foster Street at about 3:30 a.m. Washington fled on foot, and was stopped by officers who found 0.5 grams of cocaine on his person, Dugan said.

As a result of the incident, the defensive end has been indefinitely suspended from Pat Fitzgerald‘s football program.  Depending on how the legal situation plays out both internally and externally, this could be a significant development for the Wildcats.

The past three seasons, Washington appeared in 37 games.  Last year as a true junior, the defensive end started eight games.  His 4.5 sacks in 2016 were tied for second on the team, while his 7.5 tackles for loss were third.

Entering his senior season, Washington had been viewed as an unquestioned starter along NU’s line.

Former Georgia DB Chad Clay finds new home at Marshall

By John TaylorMay 2, 2017, 6:33 AM EDT

After a brief sabbatical, Chad Clay is back at the FBS level.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Clay announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Marshall. “I want to thank Coach [Doc] Holiday [sic] and the rest of the coaches at Marshall for this great opportunity,” the defensive back wrote.

Clay will be eligible to play for the Thundering Herd in 2017, the first of his three remaining years of eligibility.

Clay was a three-star member of Georgia’s 2016 recruiting class who enrolled early and participated in spring practice that same year.

Twice in a span of two months, however, Clay was arrested, the first for second-degree criminal damage and possessing a weapon in a school zone following an incident that allegedly involved a BB gun inside a dorm room, the second for theft by taking. Following that second arrest, he was dismissed by UGA head coach Kirby Smart.

This past season, Clay played at Butler Community College in Kansas.

Air Force issues release further clarifying policy change

By John TaylorMay 1, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

One of the more eyebrow-raising headlines from the most NFL draft has added another layer.

Shortly before the start of the draft Thursday, and to the surprise of at least a couple of eligible players, it was revealed to NFL teams that Air Force would no longer approve requests from academy graduates to defer their two years of active duty service in order to be allowed to play professional football.  Such a change effectively made players like Falcons wide receiver Jalen Robinette and, possibly, safety Weston Steelhammer undraftable.

A mini-imbroglio ensued, with the agent for one player impacted by the abrupt shift in policy hinting at a potential legal challenge.

Given the negative headlines the shift generated, Air Force felt compelled to issue another press release, if for nothing more than to inform the masses that the same policy applies to their service academy rivals as well.

Below is the latest release, in its entirety:

As released earlier today, the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) has rescinded the policy to allow cadet-athletes to apply for Ready Reserve status immediately after graduation to participate in professional activities/sports. The Air Force Academy released a statement from the Air Force prior to the NFL draft this week so NFL teams would be aware that the service would no longer support these requests and they could conduct their business in good faith, as Air Force Academy cadet Jalen Robinette was the lone NFL Draft prospect from any of the academies.

With the release of the new OSD policy which reverts back to all service academy graduates and ROTC members serving two years on active duty, all three service academies are under the same guidance moving forward. Air Force Academy cadets Jalen Robinette and Griffin Jax look forward to graduation and commissioning in May. Their conduct exemplifies the character and dignity one would expect from a soon-to-be Air Force second lieutenant. Both of these cadets remain in excellent standing at the Academy and should have an opportunity to pursue their professional athletic goals after serving two years as officers in the Air Force should they choose.