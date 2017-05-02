South Carolina’s leading receiver, a starting LB accused in bar beating of Marine who served in Afghanistan

A pair of South Carolina football players could, down the road, be the latest to reset ye olde arrest ticker back to double zeroes.

According to the Columbia State newspaper, fifth-year senior linebacker Skai Moore and redshirt junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel (pictured) have been accused by police in the assault of a man at a Columbia very early Saturday morning. A third individual, Jalen Dread, has been accused as well. Dread played linebacker for the Gamecocks last season but opted to transfer from the football program in February.

Workers at the bar confirmed to police that the alleged beating was caught on video. No arrests have been made, but the incident is currently under investigation.

From the paper’s report:

The 24-year-old victim is described by a family member as an Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan. He told officers he confronted the men after they knocked his phone out of his hand inside the bar. “The subjects then became agitated, refuting the accusation,” the report states. “After a few seconds, the incident escalated to the subjects physically assaulting him.” The victim was hit several times in the face and had visible swelling around his left eye, police said. Bar staff pulled the men off the victim and escorted them from the bar, which is located at 812 Harden St. in the commercial district adjacent to the University of South Carolina campus.

None of the football players were at the bar when police officers arrived on the scene. The football program has, thus far, declined to comment on the situation and what if any repercussions the current players may be facing.

Depending on how the situation plays out, this could be, football-wise, a significant development on both sides of the ball for the Gamecocks.

Last season, Samuel led USC with 59 receptions for 783 yards. Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles from 2013-15, earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2015, before missing the 2016 season because of a neck injury. He announced in January that he would be returning to Columbia for one final season.