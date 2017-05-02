Take two: QB Sheriron Jones leaving Vols a second time

In January of last year, it was reported that Sheriron Jones would be transferring from Tennessee to Colorado. Roughly two weeks later, CU announced it had granted Jones a release from his scholarship so he could transfer to… UT.

Over a year later? He’s at it again.

247Sports.com is reporting that Jones has asked for and been granted a release from his scholarship. On his Twitter account, Jones retweeted a tweet that reported his decision to transfer. A UT official subsequently confirmed Jones’ second departure.

Jones was a four-star member of UT’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 34 player at any position in the state of California. He took a redshirt his true freshman season, then played in one game last season. In that limited action, he completed his one pass attempt for two yards.

In the battle to replace Josh Dobbs under center, Jones was at least behind Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano on the depth chart throughout the spring. That positioning likely played a significant role in his decision to move on a second time.

Should Jones opt for another FBS program, he’d be forced to sit out the 2017 season. He’d then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.