USF’s LaDarrius Jackson facing sexual battery, false imprisonment charges

By John TaylorMay 2, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

The latest incident to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker is a rather serious one.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, USF football player LaDarrius Jackson was arrested Monday night on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.  The Bulls defensive end is currently being held without bond.

From the Times‘ report:

According to an arrest report filed by USF police, Jackson forced a woman to perform sex Monday afternoon despite her verbal and physical efforts to resist him. He forced her into her room after she placed her hands on a wall in an attempt to stop him, pushed her onto the bed and straddled her, the report says.

In news releases sent Tuesday morning, USF police said they responded to a report about 3 p.m. from Holly Drive Apartments Building A about a sexual battery that occurred half an hour earlier. The victim immediately reported the incident to university housing staff, who helped her in contacting police, according to one of the releases.

The incident occurred at a residential hall and “no physical injuries were reported to police,” according to the releases. The releases also say the victim and suspect “were known acquaintances,” though the exact nature of their relationship is unclear.

As a result of the incident, the redshirt junior has been indefinitely suspended by Charlie Strong from all football-related activities.

“We are aware of the charges filed against [the player],” the first-year USF head coach said in a statement. “While we find the allegations troubling, we will continue to gather information and support the judicial process before providing further comment.”

After transferring in from the junior college ranks, Jackson played in seven games for the Bulls last season.

This is the second significant off-field incident involving one of Strong’s players in a little over a month.

In late March, defensive back Hassan Childs was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot during a weekend incident.  A day later, Childs was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession in connection to a road-rage incident the night he was shot.  Childs allegedly pointed a gun at least twice at a man, Jovanni Jimenez, and his family and was ultimately shot three times by Jimenez.  Jimenez wasn’t charged as he claimed self-defense.

On the same day he was charged, the senior safety was dismissed by Strong.

South Carolina’s leading receiver, a starting LB accused in bar beating of Marine who served in Afghanistan

By John TaylorMay 2, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT

A pair of South Carolina football players could, down the road, be the latest to reset ye olde arrest ticker back to double zeroes.

According to the Columbia State newspaper, fifth-year senior linebacker Skai Moore and redshirt junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel (pictured) have been accused by police in the assault of a man at a Columbia very early Saturday morning.  A third individual, Jalen Dread, has been accused as well.   Dread played linebacker for the Gamecocks last season but opted to transfer from the football program in February.

Workers at the bar confirmed to police that the alleged beating was caught on video.  No arrests have been made, but the incident is currently under investigation.

From the paper’s report:

The 24-year-old victim is described by a family member as an Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan. He told officers he confronted the men after they knocked his phone out of his hand inside the bar.

“The subjects then became agitated, refuting the accusation,” the report states. “After a few seconds, the incident escalated to the subjects physically assaulting him.”

The victim was hit several times in the face and had visible swelling around his left eye, police said. Bar staff pulled the men off the victim and escorted them from the bar, which is located at 812 Harden St. in the commercial district adjacent to the University of South Carolina campus.

None of the football players were at the bar when police officers arrived on the scene.  The football program has, thus far, declined to comment on the situation and what if any repercussions the current players may be facing.

Depending on how the situation plays out, this could be, football-wise, a significant development on both sides of the ball for the Gamecocks.

Last season, Samuel led USC with 59 receptions for 783 yards.  Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles from 2013-15, earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2015, before missing the 2016 season because of a neck injury.  He announced in January that he would be returning to Columbia for one final season.

Nick Saban’s new eight-year deal will pay him over $11 million in 2017

By John TaylorMay 2, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

Move over, Jim Harbaugh.

Last season, the Michigan Man was the highest-paid head coach in coach in college at $9 million, with that number inflated in large part by $2 million in deferred compensation.  As we noted earlier today, the Alabama board of trustees was set to approve a new contract for Nick Saban; the board did just that Tuesday morning, and it’s a doozy of a new deal.

The university has announced that Saban has agreed to an eight-year contract extension that has him signed through the 2024 season.  In October of that year, Saban will turn 73 years old.

In addition to the additional years — his old contract, last adjusted in 2014, was set to run through 2021 — Saban will receive a significant financial bump.  Last year, Saban made $6.9 million; this year, he’ll pull in a cool $11.125 million for the 2017 season alone, with $4 million of that compensation coming in the form of a signing bonus.  Per the university’s release, “[t]here will [also]… be an additional $4 million spread out through the 2020 (10 percent), 2021 (10 percent) and 2022 (80 percent) years of the contract” should Saban remain at the school and hasn’t retired or moved on.

Even without the seven-figure signing bonus, Saban would still be the highest-paid head coach in college football as Harbaugh is set to make an even $7 million this season.  That figure jumps to $7.5 million in 2018.

All told, the eight-year deal would pay Saban a total of just north of $65 million, an average of just over $8.1 million annually.  That total doesn’t include performance bonuses, either.

His base salary for each year of the deal will be $6.75 million

“Terry and I are pleased and happy to agree to the contract extension The University of Alabama has offered us, ensuring our time here in Tuscaloosa will continue for many more years,” Saban said in a statement. “This has become our home and we are looking forward to finishing our career at Alabama.

“I want to thank President Bell, Greg Byrne, our athletic administration, football staff and the entire University community for all of their support, which has been instrumental in the success of our organization. We are extremely proud of the young men who have represented the Crimson Tide on the football field, and more importantly, what they have been able to accomplish in their lives off the field because of their involvement in our program.”

Saban’s nine on-field assistants also received new contracts.  Of note is outside linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi, who will make $950,000 as, again, an outside linebackers coach.  To put that into perspective, only 13 Power Five coordinators — out of the 65 P5 programs and 140-plus offensive-defensive coordinators — made more than that during the 2016 season.  To put a finer point on it, 46 FBS head coaches listed in the USA Today database didn’t make that much last season.

Northwestern’s Xavier Washington charged with felony possession of cocaine

By John TaylorMay 2, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

A weed charge is one thing.  This one’s on a whole other level.

First reported by the school’s student newspaper, Northwestern’s Xavier Washington was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.  That charge is, at the moment, considered a felony.

And that controlled substance is, per the arrest report, cocaine.

From the Daily Northwestern‘s report:

Washington was arrested… early Sunday morning near the intersection of Brown Avenue and Simpson Street, Evanston police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said.

Dugan said officers were called to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Foster Street at about 3:30 a.m. Washington fled on foot, and was stopped by officers who found 0.5 grams of cocaine on his person, Dugan said.

As a result of the incident, the defensive end has been indefinitely suspended from Pat Fitzgerald‘s football program.  Depending on how the legal situation plays out both internally and externally, this could be a significant development for the Wildcats.

The past three seasons, Washington appeared in 37 games.  Last year as a true junior, the defensive end started eight games.  His 4.5 sacks in 2016 were tied for second on the team, while his 7.5 tackles for loss were third.

Entering his senior season, Washington had been viewed as an unquestioned starter along NU’s line.

‘Bama board set to approve new contracts for Nick Saban, assistants

By John TaylorMay 2, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT

It’s not like he’s been pinching pennies and opting for some generic brand over his beloved Little Debbie’s, but Nick Saban‘s contract hasn’t been adjusted since June of 2014, not long after rumors had him tied to the Texas job.

Three years later, there will be a correction to that lack of financial action.

According to al.com, Alabama’s board of trustees is scheduled to meet Tuesday to give the rubber-stamp approval for a new contract for the Crimson Tide head coach. It’s expected that Saban will receive a bump up from his 2016 salary of $6.9 million, which was second to Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh‘s $9 million.

Saban’s current deal runs through the 2021 season; Saban will turn 70 in October of 2021. Whether additional years will be tacked on to his current deal remains to be seen, and could offer a window into how much longer the future Hall of Famer plans to continue stalking the sidelines in Tuscaloosa — and only Tuscaloosa.

In addition to Saban, his nine on-field assistants — six returning, three new — are also in line for new contracts as well, deals that will also be approved today.