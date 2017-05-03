After layoffs, ESPN gave ACC “total confirmation” the linear ACC Network will launch in 2019

Massive cutbacks and layoffs at ESPN made for an uncertain future with regard to the network’s overall plans in covering college football. A number of good reporters and writers and analysts were let go by ESPN, and more could still be coming, as the network looks to get its budget under more control. For ACC fans that have been hearing about a potential ACC Network for years now, the possibility the latest budget decisions at ESPN could alter the plans for the long-awaited network were fair to question.

Fortunately for the ACC, ESPN appears to remain fully committed to launching the network in a linear format in 2019. A memo to ACC representatives from commissioner John Swofford says ESPN President John Skipper has “total confirmation” that “the ACC/ESPN linear network launch is full speed ahead and unaffected” by ESPN’s recent layoffs and cutbacks.

A copy of the memo was posted on Twitter by North Carolina radio host David Glenn.

BREAKING:

Internal @theACC memo sent today reflects @espn assurances that ACC has "total confirmation" of ACC Network launch (Summer 2019). pic.twitter.com/23JdowSXM4 — David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) May 3, 2017

ESPN and the ACC announced the scheduled launch of the ACC Network last summer at the start of the conference’s football media day event in North Carolina. The two have already begun coordinating online-only streaming content with the focus on launching a traditional network similar to the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and Pac-12 Network. As ESPN continues to transition in this new age of cord-cutting and online streaming alternatives becoming more of a worthy competitor by the day, it would make sense to focus on making the ACC Network fully equipped for the next generation of viewership.

Helmet sticker to Awful Announcing.

