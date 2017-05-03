After layoffs, ESPN gave ACC “total confirmation” the linear ACC Network will launch in 2019

Massive cutbacks and layoffs at ESPN made for an uncertain future with regard to the network’s overall plans in covering college football. A number of good reporters and writers and analysts were let go by ESPN, and more could still be coming, as the network looks to get its budget under more control. For ACC fans that have been hearing about a potential ACC Network for years now, the possibility the latest budget decisions at ESPN could alter the plans for the long-awaited network were fair to question.
Fortunately for the ACC, ESPN appears to remain fully committed to launching the network in a linear format in 2019. A memo to ACC representatives from commissioner John Swofford says ESPN President John Skipper has “total confirmation” that “the ACC/ESPN linear network launch is full speed ahead and unaffected” by ESPN’s recent layoffs and cutbacks.
A copy of the memo was posted on Twitter by North Carolina radio host David Glenn.
ESPN and the ACC announced the scheduled launch of the ACC Network last summer at the start of the conference’s football media day event in North Carolina. The two have already begun coordinating online-only streaming content with the focus on launching a traditional network similar to the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and Pac-12 Network. As ESPN continues to transition in this new age of cord-cutting and online streaming alternatives becoming more of a worthy competitor by the day, it would make sense to focus on making the ACC Network fully equipped for the next generation of viewership.
Helmet sticker to Awful Announcing.
You have to admire the willingness of Ohio State running back Mike Weber for issuing a challenge to two of the best running backs in the nation coming into 2017. Sure, Weber will be among the best as well, but he is ready to drop the gloves in a friendly dinner bet with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley and LSU’s Derrius Guice.
Weber challenged Barkley and Guice to a little bet based on total rushing yards in the 2017 season. The premise is simple enough, with the player with the fewest rushing yards buying the other two a dinner at a time to be determined.
Weber took to Twitter to issue the challenge to Barkley and Guice…
Barkley replied with some confidence…
Guice also accepted the challenge…
Barkley finished the 2016 season with 1,496 rushing yards in 14 games, including the Big Ten championship game and Rose Bowl. Barkley actually finished the year second in rushing yards behind Northwestern’s Justin Jackson, so perhaps Jackson may want to see if he can get in on this fun. Weber was the Big Ten’s sixth-leading rusher with 1,096 yards in 13 games and 182 rushing attempts (Barkley had 272 attempts). Guice was the SEC’s leading rusher with 1,387 yards on 183 rushing attempts in 12 games. These stats did not go without mention by the running backs.
(As mentioned above, Guice actually had one more rushing attempt than Weber last season.)
The fun continued when the Buckeyes running back responded to Barkley with a reason
The challenge has been set. Let’s see how it all plays out (and if the NCAA comes cracking down on it as this is technically against the NCAA rules regarding gambling).
Alabama linebacker Keith Holcombe underwent surgery following spring football practices in Tuscaloosa, according to Alabama baseball coach Greg Goff. Holcombe also plays baseball for the Crimson Tide, which is why a baseball coach is chiming in on a football player’s injury instead of $11 million coach Nick Saban.
It is unknown when Holcombe’s shoulder was injured and to what extent it was injured, but if it required surgery then it is pretty clear it was not a minor injury. It is also unknown just when he may be available for football activities, putting his availability for fall camp and the upcoming football season in question for now.
Holcombe is not the only linebacker coming off an injury. Shaun Hamilton is coming off a torn ACL from last season. The injury concerns do play a role in the position battles to come after Alabama lost three players to the NFL. The good news for Alabama is even if Holcombe and Hamilton are out of action for a while, the recruiting at the program has assured there will be some talented players ready to compete for playing time.
Helmet sticker to Gridiron Now.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may still be adjusting to being back on American soil and getting back in the swing of things after traveling abroad to Italy with the football program, but it looks like his Twitter game is back in good form.
Michigan set a school record with 11 players being drafted by NFL teams in last week’s NFL Draft, which the school was certainly proud of. Florida State assistant Tim Brewster, who has a track record of taking his shots at rivals and opponents on Twitter, aimed and fired at Michigan’s draft total by reminding his followers that NFL Draft picks don’t necessarily translate to wins.
Brewster was referencing Florida State’s come-from-behind victory against the Wolverines in the Orange Bowl last bowl season. Brewster’s comment could also be supported by the fact Michigan has not finished higher than third place in its division under Harbaugh. But Harbaugh may have been taking a somewhat veiled shot in retaliation to Brewster’s tweet on Wednesday.
Florida State had four players drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft last week, and two players drafted in 2016. Michigan had three players taken in the 2016 NFL Draft for those keeping score at home. However, in 2015, Michigan had just three players drafted while the Seminoles were sending 11 players through the draft.
We’ll stay tuned for any further exchanging of tweets between these two coaches.
Former Baylor assistant coaches Jeff Lebby and Randy Clements are still in the coaching game, but they continue to do so at a much lower level than they previously coached. Lebby and Clements have joined the coaching staff of NAIA program Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.
The school announced the additions of the coaching staff under head coach Southeastern Fire (cool nickname) head coach Keith Barefield, the first head coach in the history of the Southeastern University program (the school is playing just its fourth season as a member of the NAIA this fall and has already won two Sun Conference championships; it moves to the Mid-South Conference this fall).
“I am pleased to have Jeff Lebby and Randy Clements join the Fire Football Family as a part of my coaching staff,” said Barefield in a released statement. “They both bring years of successful football experience, at various levels, to our young program and will contribute greatly to our continued success.”
Lebby was previously found to have conducted prohibited off-campus scouting when he attended a game of a future opponent in 2015. Lebby was seen on the sidelines of Tulsa during a game against Oklahoma, which former Baylor head coach Art Briles said he was unaware of. That action led to a first half suspension from a game by the university last fall. Lebby served as Baylor’s passing game coordinator and running backs coach in addition to being the program’s recruiting coordinator. Clements was Baylor’s running game coordinator and offensive line coach.
As things stand right now, there are just three assistant coaches from last season that are currently without a coaching job according to The Dallas Morning News; Carlton Buckels, Cris Dishman, and Tate Wallis.