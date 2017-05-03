Alabama LB Keith Holcombe had shoulder surgery after spring practice

Alabama linebacker Keith Holcombe underwent surgery following spring football practices in Tuscaloosa, according to Alabama baseball coach Greg Goff. Holcombe also plays baseball for the Crimson Tide, which is why a baseball coach is chiming in on a football player’s injury instead of $11 million coach Nick Saban.
It is unknown when Holcombe’s shoulder was injured and to what extent it was injured, but if it required surgery then it is pretty clear it was not a minor injury. It is also unknown just when he may be available for football activities, putting his availability for fall camp and the upcoming football season in question for now.
Holcombe is not the only linebacker coming off an injury. Shaun Hamilton is coming off a torn ACL from last season. The injury concerns do play a role in the position battles to come after Alabama lost three players to the NFL. The good news for Alabama is even if Holcombe and Hamilton are out of action for a while, the recruiting at the program has assured there will be some talented players ready to compete for playing time.
Helmet sticker to Gridiron Now.