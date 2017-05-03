South Florida athletics

Charlie Strong issues statement after judge’s blistering rebuke of him, his USF program

By John TaylorMay 3, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

That certainly didn’t take long.

Wednesday morning, a judge presiding over the case of a USF football player charged with two violent felonies issued a blistering rebuke of Charlie Strong, questioning whether the head coach has control of his players off the field because of two recent arrests.  Additionally, she implored Strong “to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players.”

The judge, a USF alum, launched the diatribe at the preliminary hearing for LaDarrius Jackson, the Bulls defensive end who was arrested Monday night on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.  Not long after her speech went national, the football program issued a statement, attributed to Strong, addressing the imbroglio.

Below is the statement, in its entirety:

In the short time I have been here our program has been built on character, discipline and family. We have wonderful young men in the USF football program who choose to do the right thing every day. We are dedicated to recruiting young men of high character, and to consistently developing them with structure and frequent education regarding appropriate conduct and behavior, on and off the playing field. While I am shocked and saddened at the recent arrest of a member of our team, I am disappointed that the actions of two players over the last two months have harmed the reputation of our program, of our wonderful university and of my character. We have high expectations of our coaches, staff and student-athletes and we hold accountable those who act contrary to our values.

Neither of the two players arrested in connection to violent incidents over the last month were recruited by Strong, who inherited them from his predecessor, Willie Taggart.  The first, defensive back Hassan Childs, was dismissed by Strong on the same day he was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession in connection to a road-rage incident, while Jackson has been indefinitely suspended.

Alabama LB Keith Holcombe had shoulder surgery after spring practice

AP Photo/John Bazemore
By Kevin McGuireMay 3, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT

Alabama linebacker Keith Holcombe underwent surgery following spring football practices in Tuscaloosa, according to Alabama baseball coach Greg Goff. Holcombe also plays baseball for the Crimson Tide, which is why a baseball coach is chiming in on a football player’s injury instead of $11 million coach Nick Saban.

It is unknown when Holcombe’s shoulder was injured and to what extent it was injured, but if it required surgery then it is pretty clear it was not a minor injury. It is also unknown just when he may be available for football activities, putting his availability for fall camp and the upcoming football season in question for now.

Holcombe is not the only linebacker coming off an injury. Shaun Hamilton is coming off a torn ACL from last season. The injury concerns do play a role in the position battles to come after Alabama lost three players to the NFL. The good news for Alabama is even if Holcombe and Hamilton are out of action for a while, the recruiting at the program has assured there will be some talented players ready to compete for playing time.

Jim Harbaugh fires back at Tim Brewster’s NFL Draft shot at Michigan

AP Photo/Tony Ding
By Kevin McGuireMay 3, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may still be adjusting to being back on American soil and getting back in the swing of things after traveling abroad to Italy with the football program, but it looks like his Twitter game is back in good form.

Michigan set a school record with 11 players being drafted by NFL teams in last week’s NFL Draft, which the school was certainly proud of. Florida State assistant Tim Brewster, who has a track record of taking his shots at rivals and opponents on Twitter, aimed and fired at Michigan’s draft total by reminding his followers that NFL Draft picks don’t necessarily translate to wins.

Brewster was referencing Florida State’s come-from-behind victory against the Wolverines in the Orange Bowl last bowl season. Brewster’s comment could also be supported by the fact Michigan has not finished higher than third place in its division under Harbaugh. But Harbaugh may have been taking a somewhat veiled shot in retaliation to Brewster’s tweet on Wednesday.

Florida State had four players drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft last week, and two players drafted in 2016. Michigan had three players taken in the 2016 NFL Draft for those keeping score at home. However, in 2015, Michigan had just three players drafted while the Seminoles were sending 11 players through the draft.

We’ll stay tuned for any further exchanging of tweets between these two coaches.

Pair of former Baylor assistant coaches land with NAIA program

Southeastern University Athletics
By Kevin McGuireMay 3, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

Former Baylor assistant coaches Jeff Lebby and Randy Clements are still in the coaching game, but they continue to do so at a much lower level than they previously coached. Lebby and Clements have joined the coaching staff of NAIA program Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

The school announced the additions of the coaching staff under head coach Southeastern Fire (cool nickname) head coach Keith Barefield, the first head coach in the history of the Southeastern University program (the school is playing just its fourth season as a member of the NAIA this fall and has already won two Sun Conference championships; it moves to the Mid-South Conference this fall).

“I am pleased to have Jeff Lebby and Randy Clements join the Fire Football Family as a part of my coaching staff,” said Barefield in a released statement. “They both bring years of successful football experience, at various levels, to our young program and will contribute greatly to our continued success.”

Lebby was previously found to have conducted prohibited off-campus scouting when he attended a game of a future opponent in 2015. Lebby was seen on the sidelines of Tulsa during a game against Oklahoma, which former Baylor head coach Art Briles said he was unaware of. That action led to a first half suspension from a game by the university last fall. Lebby served as Baylor’s passing game coordinator and running backs coach in addition to being the program’s recruiting coordinator. Clements was Baylor’s running game coordinator and offensive line coach.

As things stand right now, there are just three assistant coaches from last season that are currently without a coaching job according to The Dallas Morning News; Carlton Buckels, Cris Dishman, and Tate Wallis.

Utah and Wyoming add home-and-home series in 2020, 2025

Brian Bahr
By Kevin McGuireMay 3, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Former Mountain West Conference foes Utah and Wyoming are set to revive a long-time series with an upcoming home-and-home series.

Wyoming will host Utah on September 19, 2020. Utah will serve as host in the second game of the series, but not until September 19, 2020.

“This is a great opportunity for us to renew a traditional rivalry that goes back to the Skyline Conference, through the WAC and the Mountain West Conference,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director, in a released statement. “We’re excited for our fans, particularly in Western Wyoming.”

“This will be an outstanding opportunity for us to play another quality PAC-12 opponent in the coming years,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said. “We look forward to the challenge as we continue to take steps forward in the development of our football program.”

Any time a school from the Mountain West Conference can line up a home-and-home deal with a program from the power conferences is a scheduling win regardless of the outcome on the field. In 2020, Utah will be the second power conference opponent Wyoming will face. The Cowboys are scheduled to visit Texas Tech of the Big 12 the week prior to hosting Utah. As of now, Utah is the only opponent on Wyoming’s non-conference schedule in 2025, but Wyoming has a number of power conference opponents lined up in the coming years, including a road trip to Iowa to open the 2017 season and a home game against Oregon in mid-September. Wyoming also has future dates with Clemson, Washington State, Missouri, Illinois, and Arizona State.

Utah continues to keep old Mountain West Conference on the future schedules. Utah will play BYU this fall and annually through 2022. Utah also has future games against San Jose State (this season) and San Diego State in addition to this new series with Wyoming.

Utah and Wyoming have faced each other 84 times overall, with Utah owning the 51-32-1 edge in the all-time series that started in 1904, according to FBSchedules.com. The teams last squared off in 2010 in MWC play, with Utah winning by a score of 30-6. Utah has won the last four meetings and 10 of the last 11 games in the series.