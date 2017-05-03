Charlie Strong issues statement after judge’s blistering rebuke of him, his USF program

That certainly didn’t take long.
Wednesday morning, a judge presiding over the case of a USF football player charged with two violent felonies issued a blistering rebuke of Charlie Strong, questioning whether the head coach has control of his players off the field because of two recent arrests. Additionally, she implored Strong “to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players.”
The judge, a USF alum, launched the diatribe at the preliminary hearing for LaDarrius Jackson, the Bulls defensive end who was arrested Monday night on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment. Not long after her speech went national, the football program issued a statement, attributed to Strong, addressing the imbroglio.
Below is the statement, in its entirety:
In the short time I have been here our program has been built on character, discipline and family. We have wonderful young men in the USF football program who choose to do the right thing every day. We are dedicated to recruiting young men of high character, and to consistently developing them with structure and frequent education regarding appropriate conduct and behavior, on and off the playing field. While I am shocked and saddened at the recent arrest of a member of our team, I am disappointed that the actions of two players over the last two months have harmed the reputation of our program, of our wonderful university and of my character. We have high expectations of our coaches, staff and student-athletes and we hold accountable those who act contrary to our values.
Neither of the two players arrested in connection to violent incidents over the last month were recruited by Strong, who inherited them from his predecessor, Willie Taggart. The first, defensive back Hassan Childs, was dismissed by Strong on the same day he was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession in connection to a road-rage incident, while Jackson has been indefinitely suspended.
Scott Frost wasted no time getting settled in at UCF. In his debut season with the Knights, Frost coached UCF to a 6-6 regular season and a bowl trip a year after the program had gone 0-12. For that, UCF is already making sure they lock down one of the potentially popular names in the coaching rumor mill in the coming years by working out a contract extension.
UCF announced a contract extension for Frost today, keeping him employed through the 2021 season.
“I couldn’t be more proud to work with Scott Frost as we build a nationally-competitive football program, representing UCF and our community across the country,” UCFDirector of athletics Danny White said in a released statement. “In my view, the turnaround he led has been nothing short of phenomenal. To that end, we remain incredibly excited about the direction of our football program under Coach Frost’s leadership. Successful programs are built around consistency and continuity. As such, I am absolutely thrilled that Scott sees the vast potential of UCF and is committed to our bright future.”
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue building a winning culture and a winning football program at UCF,” Frost said in a released statement. “Ashley and I feel like we have found a home in Orlando and with the UCF community.”
Frost was hired by UCF in December 2015 after a season that saw George O’Leary step down in the middle of the year. The former Nebraska Cornhusker and Stanford Cardinal player started his coaching career at Nebraska in 2002 as a graduate assistant. He also served as a graduate assistant at Kansas State and went on to hold positions at Northern Iowa and Oregon.
Though expected to lead an offensive resurgence with UCF, the program saw a significant and much-needed turnaround on defense least season under Frost. This season figures to be another step forward for the program as it works its way back to being a top AAC contender once again.
Tuesday, Will Muschamp very emphatically stated that one of the players accused in connection to a bar fight, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, wasn’t present for an incident at a Columbia bar. Two days later, another individual is coming to the South Carolina receiver’s defense.
Neal Lourie, an attorney representing Samuel, stated in a press release, via the Columbia State, that his client was not present for or a part of an alleged assault at Five Points Saloon very early Saturday morning. Samuel, along with teammate and linebacker Skai Moore as well as former Gamecock Jalen Dread, had been named in a criminal complaint filed in connection to the alleged assault of a 24-year-old man.
“It’s unfortunate his reputation was tarnished by inaccurate reporting and a rush to publish a story without any independent corroboration,” a portion of the release read. “I hope there will be a retraction with as strong a headline as the initial false report.”
As of Wednesday, the State reports, none of the players connected to the incident have spoken to police. Video surveillance of the alleged incident is expected to be made available to police at some point, while the newspaper has asked for a copy of it as well.
It’s unclear if Moore has secured legal representation. Muschamp made no mention of the starting linebacker when he issued a denial on Samuel’s behalf.
Last season, Samuel led USC with 59 receptions for 783 yards.
Less than a month after losing a quarterback, Boise State has filled that signal-calling void.
While the football program has yet to confirm it, the Idaho Statesman, citing an unnamed source, is reporting that Montell Cozart has committed to Boise State. The player himself confirmed the news via Twitter a short time ago.
Cozart announced in late February that he would be transferring from Kansas.
The fifth-year senior will be coming to the Broncos as a graduate transfer, giving him immediate eligibility for the upcoming season. This year will be his final season of eligibility.
Cozart started five games as a true sophomore in 2014, then started three of the first four games of the 2015 season before a shoulder injury ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the year. After starting seven games this past season, he lost his job just past the midway point and never got it back.
He received a medical hardship waiver for the 2015 season, giving him another year of eligibility that he’ll apparently use with the Broncos.
Junior Brett Rypien is Boise’s unquestioned starter, with Cozart battling with redshirt freshman Jake Constantine for the backup job. A three-star 2017 signee, Chase Cord, will join that fray when he arrives in the summer.
Junior college transfer Rathen Ricedorff would’ve been a part of the quarterbacking mix, but an unspecified NCAA rules violation rendered him ineligible for the entire 2017 season. Ricedorff subsequently left the football team and is not expected to return.
Not surprisingly, there’s been another development in one of the odder stories of this or any other offseason.
Thursday morning, Judge Margaret Taylor, the Tampa Bay Times reports, issued an order that voluntarily disqualifies her from a case involving USF football player LaDarrius Jackson. The Bulls defensive end was arrested Monday night on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.
At Jackson’s initial court appearance Wednesday morning, Taylor, a USF graduate, ripped into both the player and, in particular, his head coach, Charlie Strong. In a blistering diatribe that quickly went viral, the judge questioned whether the head coach has control of his players off the field because of two recent violent felony arrests as well as imploring Strong “to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players.”
The public tongue-lashing forced Strong to issue a public statement defending himself and his football program, saying in part that “[w]e have wonderful young men in the USF football program who choose to do the right thing every day.”
Prior to the judge’s order earlier today, Jackson’s public defender had a motion ready to have her recused. Those attorneys are also questioning the $102,500 bail set by Judge Taylor; a new judge will hear arguments on that issue later this week.
As it stands now, Jackson remains in jail. He also remains indefinitely suspended from Strong’s football team.