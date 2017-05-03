FCS the landing spot for Oregon State transfer Kendall Hill

A move to a lower rung on the college football ladder for another Power Five transfer has been made official this week.
Kendall Hill posted on his Instagram account Tuesday that he will finish out his collegiate playing career at Grambling. As the Tigers play at the FCS level, Hill will be eligible immediately in 2017, his last year of eligibility.
I want to say I am humbly pleased to announce that this upcoming season I’ll be transferring to play ball at Grambling State University. Also to pursue my masters degree in Public administration. I appreciate Coach Riley for finding this kid all the way out in La Marque Texas to come play football. Most importantly as well I appreciate you Coach A for playing me in big time minutes, in big time games and I’ll always respect you for that. To the fans of Oregon State and the people that supported me I want to say thank you and God Bless you’ll always be in my heart and I’ll always be a beaver. Looking forward to this next chapter in my life and with God anything is possible. Gram Fam Let’s Get it!!!!! 🐯🐯🐯🐾🐾🐾
Hill, who came to Corvallis as a three-star signee in 2012, missed his first two seasons because of knee injuries, leading him to be granted a sixth season of eligibility last year. He moved from safety to wide receiver during spring practice in 2014, then moved from receiver to cornerback the following spring
The past three seasons, Hill played in 31 games. He started five of those contests in 2015.
At the conclusion of the 2016 season, Hill decided to use his sixth season elsewhere.