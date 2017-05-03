Getty Images

FCS the landing spot for Oregon State transfer Kendall Hill

Leave a comment
By John TaylorMay 3, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

A move to a lower rung on the college football ladder for another Power Five transfer has been made official this week.

Kendall Hill posted on his Instagram account Tuesday that he will finish out his collegiate playing career at Grambling. As the Tigers play at the FCS level, Hill will be eligible immediately in 2017, his last year of eligibility.

I want to say I am humbly pleased to announce that this upcoming season I’ll be transferring to play ball at Grambling State University. Also to pursue my masters degree in Public administration. I appreciate Coach Riley for finding this kid all the way out in La Marque Texas to come play football. Most importantly as well I appreciate you Coach A for playing me in big time minutes, in big time games and I’ll always respect you for that. To the fans of Oregon State and the people that supported me I want to say thank you and God Bless you’ll always be in my heart and I’ll always be a beaver. Looking forward to this next chapter in my life and with God anything is possible. Gram Fam Let’s Get it!!!!! 🐯🐯🐯🐾🐾🐾

A post shared by SwaggyG (@phr3sh__princ3) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Hill, who came to Corvallis as a three-star signee in 2012, missed his first two seasons because of knee injuries, leading him to be granted a sixth season of eligibility last year. He moved from safety to wide receiver during spring practice in 2014, then moved from receiver to cornerback the following spring

The past three seasons, Hill played in 31 games. He started five of those contests in 2015.

At the conclusion of the 2016 season, Hill decided to use his sixth season elsewhere.

Former Wisconsin, Nevada QB to give BYU a try, too

Leave a comment
By John TaylorMay 3, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT

The well-traveled Austin Kafentzis is slapping yet another sticker on his collegiate suitcase.

Speaking to the Deseret News, Kafentzis confirmed that he will be enrolling at BYU for the spring semester and continuing his playing career for the Cougars.  The quarterback will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.  Including this season, he has three years of eligibility at his disposal.

“Honestly, I was open to switching positions,” Kafentzis told the News. “It’s been a long two years, and I know I can play. I am itching to get on the field. I’m hungry to play. …

“I told [head coach Kalani Sitake], ‘I’ll play special teams.’ And he said, ‘You’re crazy. You’re a quarterback. That’s where you’ll compete.’ So, we’ll go from there.”

Sophomore Tanner Mangum is the Cougars’ unquestioned starter at the position.  Other scholarship quarterbacks include a pair of redshirt sophomores — Koy Detmer Jr. and Beau Hoge.

A three-star 2015 recruit, Kafentzis was rated as the No. 16 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Utah.  In May of 2015, shortly after Gary Andersen left UW for Oregon State, Kafentzis announced that he would be transferring from Wisconsin.  A month later, after considering the Pac-12 OSU, he transferred to Nevada.

In July of last year, Kafentzis left the Wolf Pack as well, spending the 2016 season at the junior college level.

Judge publicly blisters Charlie Strong over USF arrests, questions his control of his team

South Florida athletics
3 Comments
By John TaylorMay 3, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Twice in a little over a month, two members of Charlie Strong‘s USF football team have been arrested in connection to violent incidents. Despite the fact that the first-year head coach didn’t recruit the players, he’s being held very publicly accountable by one very vocal individual.

Bulls defensive end LaDarrius Jackson was arrested Monday night on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.  In late March, defensive back Hassan Childs was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot during a weekend incident.  A day later, Childs was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession in connection to a road-rage incident the night he was shot.  Childs allegedly pointed a gun at least twice at a man, Jovanni Jimenez, and his family and was ultimately shot three times by Jimenez.

At Jackson’s preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, Judge Margaret Taylor, a USF graduate, blistered Strong with a very strong public rebuke, questioning whether, in light of the arrests, the coach has control over his team and players.  The judge also implored Strong, long admired by those inside college football and even out for his strict adherence to his “Five Core Values,” “to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players.”

Below is the transcript of Judge Taylor’s blistering rebuke of Strong as well as Jackson, courtesy of WTSP.com in Tampa:

I graduated from USF, I’m an alumni, graduated from USF in 1989, long before there was a football team. And while USF may not be the top-ranked school in the nation, I was never ashamed of being an alum until now.

“Embarrassed and ashamed, Mr. Jackson. Let’s just say that my USF diploma is not proudly hanging in my office right now.

“And, I have a message for your coach, as well. Coach Strong, if you are listening, in the last couple of months there have been two arrests of your players for very violent felonies. This court, and I’m sure I’m not alone, questions whether you have control over your players. It’s fairly clear you do not have control of them off the field, and I guess only time will tell whether you have control over them on the field.

“I would implore you to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players.

“Mr. Jackson, again assuming the facts surrounding your charges are true, your behavior is reprehensible.

Childs was dismissed by Strong on the same day he was charged.  Jackson has been indefinitely suspended since his arrest Monday.

(Tip O’ the Cap: our buddy Zach Barnett)

Rawleigh Williams, family to meet with Arkansas officials this week to discuss RB’s football future

Getty Images
1 Comment
By John TaylorMay 3, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

It appears very much that, despite some initial optimism, Rawleigh Williams‘ football future is decidedly up in the air.

The Arkansas running back was carted off the field during a practice session this past Saturday after making contact with a teammate, falling to the ground and stating “I can’t move.” While Williams was ultimately diagnosed with a stinger, the concern of all of those involved is at an elevated level as, in 2015, Williams sustained a neck injury in the quadruple-overtime win over Auburn and underwent surgery to replace and fuse a ruptured disc.

The concern is so high, in fact, that the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, is reporting that “Williams and members of his family will huddle with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville medical team and Coach Bret Bielema this week to go over his latest medical tests and discuss his future.”

An announcement on Williams’ future is expected at some point next week.

Williams led the Razorbacks last season with 1,360 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.  The rushing yards were third in the SEC and 25th nationally.

Wake Forest announces dismissal of QB Kyle Kearns

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorMay 3, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT

Wake Forest’s quarterback room will have one fewer member when the Demon Deacons reconvene for the start of summer camp in early August.

In a brief press release, Wake announced that head coach Dave Clawson has dismissed Kyle Kearns from his football program.  Other than an unspecified violation of team rules, no reason for the redshirt freshman quarterback’s unexpected dismissal was given.

Kearns had been third on Wake’s depth chart behind senior John Wolford and junior Kendall Hinton, who will resume their battle for the starting job in camp.  Replacing Kearns as the No. 3 quarterback will be redshirt freshman Jamie Newman.

A three-star member of the Demon Deacons’ 2015 recruiting class, Kearns was rated as the No. 23 pro-style quarterback in the country.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Kearns played in one game last season, starting one of those contests.  That lone start came against eventual national champion Clemson. For the season, Kearns completed 13 of 35 passes for 206 yards.