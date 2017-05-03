Former Tennessee DE one of two Bowling Green players charged with forgery

Another day, another legal situation involving FBS players.

This time around it’s Bowling Green having to deal with an off-field incident, with the Toledo Blade reporting that defensive lineman Malik Brown (pictured, No. 51) and running back Brian Jennings were charged last Friday with one count each of forgery. No details of what led to the charges were divulged.

A preliminary hearing for the players has been scheduled for next Monday.

“We are working with the authorities to determine the details of an incident involving Malik Brown and Brian Jennings,” a statement from the school read. “As we learn more, we will make a decision on the status of each within our program.”

Brown began his collegiate career at Tennessee as a three-star 2013 recruit before deciding to transfer from the SEC UT in May of 2014. A couple of months later, the lineman landed at BGSU.

The past three seasons, Brown has played in 26 games. 11 of those appearances came during the 2016 season. The 2017 season will be his final year of eligibility.

Jennings did not play as a true freshman in 2015 and saw action in just one game last season. He didn’t record a carry in that lone game, a loss to Ohio State.