Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Woods indicates move to USF

After some initial uncertainty, it appears Jordan Woods has settled on a new school. Probably.

The Georgia Tech transfer posted the following on his Twitter account Tuesday: “I want to thank God for this opportunity but I will like to say that I am a USF Bull.” However, and for whatever reason, the defensive end deleted the tweet and there’s no mention of USF in his timeline.

That said, a text message to the Tampa Bay Times seemingly confirmed the content of the deleted tweet.

“I feel like USF was a great school for me,” Woods wrote. “And putting on that helmet and representing the state of Florida was an honor.”

USF officials have thus far declined to address whether Woods will be added to Charlie Strong‘s roster.

A three-star member of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class, Woods was rated as the No. 17 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 49 player at any position in the state of Florida. A shoulder injury cost him his true freshman season.

Because of NCAA transfer bylaws, Woods will have to sit out this season. Beginning in 2018, he’ll have three years of eligibility at his disposal.