Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Woods indicates move to USF

After some initial uncertainty, it appears Jordan Woods has settled on a new school. Probably.
The Georgia Tech transfer posted the following on his Twitter account Tuesday: “I want to thank God for this opportunity but I will like to say that I am a USF Bull.” However, and for whatever reason, the defensive end deleted the tweet and there’s no mention of USF in his timeline.
That said, a text message to the Tampa Bay Times seemingly confirmed the content of the deleted tweet.
“I feel like USF was a great school for me,” Woods wrote. “And putting on that helmet and representing the state of Florida was an honor.”
USF officials have thus far declined to address whether Woods will be added to Charlie Strong‘s roster.
A three-star member of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class, Woods was rated as the No. 17 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 49 player at any position in the state of Florida. A shoulder injury cost him his true freshman season.
Because of NCAA transfer bylaws, Woods will have to sit out this season. Beginning in 2018, he’ll have three years of eligibility at his disposal.
Wake Forest’s quarterback room will have one fewer member when the Demon Deacons reconvene for the start of summer camp in early August.
In a brief press release, Wake announced that head coach Dave Clawson has dismissed Kyle Kearns from his football program. Other than an unspecified violation of team rules, no reason for the redshirt freshman quarterback’s unexpected dismissal was given.
Kearns had been third on Wake’s depth chart behind senior John Wolford and junior Kendall Hinton, who will resume their battle for the starting job in camp. Replacing Kearns as the No. 3 quarterback will be redshirt freshman Jamie Newman.
A three-star member of the Demon Deacons’ 2015 recruiting class, Kearns was rated as the No. 23 pro-style quarterback in the country.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Kearns played in one game last season, starting one of those contests. That lone start came against eventual national champion Clemson. For the season, Kearns completed 13 of 35 passes for 206 yards.
It appears Zach Allen wants to take one for the team.
Thanks to myriad dismissals and transfers at the position, Rutgers had just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for a sizable chunk of spring practice — Allen and Giovanni Rescigno. Unfortunately, Allen sustained a torn ACL in late April, leading most to assume that transfer from TCU would miss most if not all of his fifth-year senior season.
However, nj.com is reporting, Allen “has decided not to have surgery on his torn ACL, with hopes that he can rehab his knee and be available to play during the 2017 season.” The decision to postpone surgery almost certainly ensures that, if Allen suffers a setback or rehab doesn’t go his way and he’s forced to have the joint repaired medically, he will miss the entire season.
At that point, Allen would likely apply for a sixth season of eligibility.
Provided he can maintain some semblance of health, Allen will add further depth to a previously-thin position that has already been or will be further bolstered. Late last month, Louisville graduate transfer Kyle Bolin revealed his next football home will be RU, while touted 2017 signee Johnathan Lewis will join the fray this summer.
Additionally, former Temple quarterback Tommy Wyatt transferred into the program earlier this month, albeit as a walk-on.
Another day, another legal situation involving FBS players.
This time around it’s Bowling Green having to deal with an off-field incident, with the Toledo Blade reporting that defensive lineman Malik Brown (pictured, No. 51) and running back Brian Jennings were charged last Friday with one count each of forgery. No details of what led to the charges were divulged.
A preliminary hearing for the players has been scheduled for next Monday.
“We are working with the authorities to determine the details of an incident involving Malik Brown and Brian Jennings,” a statement from the school read. “As we learn more, we will make a decision on the status of each within our program.”
Brown began his collegiate career at Tennessee as a three-star 2013 recruit before deciding to transfer from the SEC UT in May of 2014. A couple of months later, the lineman landed at BGSU.
The past three seasons, Brown has played in 26 games. 11 of those appearances came during the 2016 season. The 2017 season will be his final year of eligibility.
Jennings did not play as a true freshman in 2015 and saw action in just one game last season. He didn’t record a carry in that lone game, a loss to Ohio State.
There’s been a potentially significant development in one of the day’s most noteworthy college football stories.
Earlier Tuesday, reports surfaced that two current members of the South Carolina football program, fifth-year senior linebacker Skai Moore and redshirt junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel, as well as a former Gamecock, Jalen Dread, had been accused in a criminal complaint filed in connection to the alleged assault of a man at a Columbia bar very early Saturday morning. Video surveillance of the alleged incident is expected to be made available to police at some point; it’s unclear if any of the players have spoken to police as they were not at the bar when officers arrived.
As far as Will Muschamp is concerned, at least one of his players will not be seen on the video when it is reviewed by police investigators as Samuel told his head coach that he wasn’t even at the bar where the alleged assault occurred.
“We’re still kind of gathering the facts. I’ve been out of town, so I’ve been out of pocket,” Muschamp said according to the Columbia State. “We are still gathering information. I have talked to Deebo Samuel and he was not at the establishment so there’s an incorrect report and that’s some irresponsible journalism, in my opinion, but it is what it is.”
Witnesses told police that all three of those involved in the alleged assault of a 24-year-old Marine who served in Afghanistan were Gamecock football players. None of the trio mentioned in the complaint filed with the Columbia Police Department have been charged. An investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing.
Last season, Samuel led USC with 59 receptions for 783 yards. Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles from 2013-15, earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2015, before missing the 2016 season because of a neck injury. He announced in January that he would be returning to Columbia for one final season.
Dread played linebacker for the Gamecocks last season but opted to transfer from the football program in February.