Jim Harbaugh fires back at Tim Brewster’s NFL Draft shot at Michigan

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may still be adjusting to being back on American soil and getting back in the swing of things after traveling abroad to Italy with the football program, but it looks like his Twitter game is back in good form.

Michigan set a school record with 11 players being drafted by NFL teams in last week’s NFL Draft, which the school was certainly proud of. Florida State assistant Tim Brewster, who has a track record of taking his shots at rivals and opponents on Twitter, aimed and fired at Michigan’s draft total by reminding his followers that NFL Draft picks don’t necessarily translate to wins.

Most draft picks doesn't correlate to winning….Just ask Michigan! #OrangeBowlChampions! — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) April 29, 2017

Brewster was referencing Florida State’s come-from-behind victory against the Wolverines in the Orange Bowl last bowl season. Brewster’s comment could also be supported by the fact Michigan has not finished higher than third place in its division under Harbaugh. But Harbaugh may have been taking a somewhat veiled shot in retaliation to Brewster’s tweet on Wednesday.

@UMichFootball – We LOVE having our players picked, and our players love BEING picked. 👍 https://t.co/5c7L0pgjnB — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) May 3, 2017

Florida State had four players drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft last week, and two players drafted in 2016. Michigan had three players taken in the 2016 NFL Draft for those keeping score at home. However, in 2015, Michigan had just three players drafted while the Seminoles were sending 11 players through the draft.

We’ll stay tuned for any further exchanging of tweets between these two coaches.

Follow @KevinOnCFB