Pair of former Baylor assistant coaches land with NAIA program

Former Baylor assistant coaches Jeff Lebby and Randy Clements are still in the coaching game, but they continue to do so at a much lower level than they previously coached. Lebby and Clements have joined the coaching staff of NAIA program Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

The school announced the additions of the coaching staff under head coach Southeastern Fire (cool nickname) head coach Keith Barefield, the first head coach in the history of the Southeastern University program (the school is playing just its fourth season as a member of the NAIA this fall and has already won two Sun Conference championships; it moves to the Mid-South Conference this fall).

“I am pleased to have Jeff Lebby and Randy Clements join the Fire Football Family as a part of my coaching staff,” said Barefield in a released statement. “They both bring years of successful football experience, at various levels, to our young program and will contribute greatly to our continued success.”

Lebby was previously found to have conducted prohibited off-campus scouting when he attended a game of a future opponent in 2015. Lebby was seen on the sidelines of Tulsa during a game against Oklahoma, which former Baylor head coach Art Briles said he was unaware of. That action led to a first half suspension from a game by the university last fall. Lebby served as Baylor’s passing game coordinator and running backs coach in addition to being the program’s recruiting coordinator. Clements was Baylor’s running game coordinator and offensive line coach.

As things stand right now, there are just three assistant coaches from last season that are currently without a coaching job according to The Dallas Morning News; Carlton Buckels, Cris Dishman, and Tate Wallis.

