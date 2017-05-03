Utah and Wyoming add home-and-home series in 2020, 2025

Former Mountain West Conference foes Utah and Wyoming are set to revive a long-time series with an upcoming home-and-home series.

Wyoming will host Utah on September 19, 2020. Utah will serve as host in the second game of the series, but not until September 19, 2020.

“This is a great opportunity for us to renew a traditional rivalry that goes back to the Skyline Conference, through the WAC and the Mountain West Conference,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director, in a released statement. “We’re excited for our fans, particularly in Western Wyoming.”

“This will be an outstanding opportunity for us to play another quality PAC-12 opponent in the coming years,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said. “We look forward to the challenge as we continue to take steps forward in the development of our football program.”

Any time a school from the Mountain West Conference can line up a home-and-home deal with a program from the power conferences is a scheduling win regardless of the outcome on the field. In 2020, Utah will be the second power conference opponent Wyoming will face. The Cowboys are scheduled to visit Texas Tech of the Big 12 the week prior to hosting Utah. As of now, Utah is the only opponent on Wyoming’s non-conference schedule in 2025, but Wyoming has a number of power conference opponents lined up in the coming years, including a road trip to Iowa to open the 2017 season and a home game against Oregon in mid-September. Wyoming also has future dates with Clemson, Washington State, Missouri, Illinois, and Arizona State.

Utah continues to keep old Mountain West Conference on the future schedules. Utah will play BYU this fall and annually through 2022. Utah also has future games against San Jose State (this season) and San Diego State in addition to this new series with Wyoming.

Utah and Wyoming have faced each other 84 times overall, with Utah owning the 51-32-1 edge in the all-time series that started in 1904, according to FBSchedules.com. The teams last squared off in 2010 in MWC play, with Utah winning by a score of 30-6. Utah has won the last four meetings and 10 of the last 11 games in the series.

