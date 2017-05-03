Wake Forest announces dismissal of QB Kyle Kearns

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Wake Forest’s quarterback room will have one fewer member when the Demon Deacons reconvene for the start of summer camp in early August.

In a brief press release, Wake announced that head coach Dave Clawson has dismissed Kyle Kearns from his football program. Other than an unspecified violation of team rules, no reason for the redshirt freshman quarterback’s unexpected dismissal was given.

Kearns had been third on Wake’s depth chart behind senior John Wolford and junior Kendall Hinton, who will resume their battle for the starting job in camp. Replacing Kearns as the No. 3 quarterback will be redshirt freshman Jamie Newman.

A three-star member of the Demon Deacons’ 2015 recruiting class, Kearns was rated as the No. 23 pro-style quarterback in the country.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Kearns played in one game last season, starting one of those contests. That lone start came against eventual national champion Clemson. For the season, Kearns completed 13 of 35 passes for 206 yards.