WATCH: Florida kicker boots 81-yard field goal in windy conditions

It’s that time of the year again, college football fans. Yes, it is now officially time for college football players to go viral with offseason videos of trick passes, ridiculous catches, and insanely long kicking achievements. We will surely see plenty of these over the coming months to pass the time between spring football practices and the opening of summer camps leading up to the fall. This week’s top video making the rounds right now comes from Gainesville with Florida kicker Eddy Piñeiro showing off his leg strength with an uncontested 81-yard field goal.

The video was posted by Piñeiro on his Twitter account and quickly started spreading around like a wildfire. Watch as Piñeiro kicks the ball 81 yards through the goal posts with the wind making for difficult kicking conditions.

81 yarder with pads on. No excuses! Ready for the season to start🐊🏈@GatorsFB @FloridaGators pic.twitter.com/5IeZ0tXyhn — Eddy Piñeiro (@eddypineiro1) May 2, 2017

Yes, yes, that is sure impressive and I could only imagine being able to successfully kick a field goal from a fraction of that distance, and that is without opponents trying to scramble through the line to block my attempt and take me out in the process. Trust that would most definitely happen! But what will impress me even more is seeing a kick made from this distance in a game. For those curious, the record for longest field goal at the NCAA level is 67 yards, accomplished by Russell Erxleben (Texas), Steve Little (Arkansas), and Joe Williams (Wichita State) in the 1970s.

Piñeiro, a former soccer player, was committed to Alabama before flipping his commitment to the Gators. Last fall, Piñeiro converted 21 of 25 field-goal attempts to go with a clean 32-for-32 on PAT attempts.

