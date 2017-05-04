Attorney: Deebo Samuel wasn’t present for alleged bar assault

Tuesday, Will Muschamp very emphatically stated that one of the players accused in connection to a bar fight, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, wasn’t present for an incident at a Columbia bar. Two days later, another individual is coming to the South Carolina receiver’s defense.

Neal Lourie, an attorney representing Samuel, stated in a press release, via the Columbia State, that his client was not present for or a part of an alleged assault at Five Points Saloon very early Saturday morning. Samuel, along with teammate and linebacker Skai Moore as well as former Gamecock Jalen Dread, had been named in a criminal complaint filed in connection to the alleged assault of a 24-year-old man.

“It’s unfortunate his reputation was tarnished by inaccurate reporting and a rush to publish a story without any independent corroboration,” a portion of the release read. “I hope there will be a retraction with as strong a headline as the initial false report.”

As of Wednesday, the State reports, none of the players connected to the incident have spoken to police. Video surveillance of the alleged incident is expected to be made available to police at some point, while the newspaper has asked for a copy of it as well.

It’s unclear if Moore has secured legal representation. Muschamp made no mention of the starting linebacker when he issued a denial on Samuel’s behalf.

Last season, Samuel led USC with 59 receptions for 783 yards.