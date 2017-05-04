Mich. St. DE accused of violating plea agreement because of alcohol consumption

Michigan State and its football players simply can’t get out of their own way this offseason.

In late October, Michigan State defensive lineman Demetrius Cooper (pictured, hand closest to football) allegedly spit at a parking officer after Cooper was cited for impeding traffic. Cooper returned to the restaurant from which he came without moving his vehicle, which led to the parking officer warning the football player that he would be cited again if it remained parked illegally. It was at that point that Cooper allegedly spat in the general direction of the officer’s face.

In mid-March, Cooper agreed to a no-contest plea that included conditions such as not being charged with any crimes, not using alcohol and submitting to random, biweekly breath tests. If he satisfied the terms of those conditions between then and November of this year, the charge would’ve been reduced to a $500 fine for littering.

Instead, the Detroit Free Press reports, “the defendant consumed alcohol on/about (April 21).” As a result, Cooper is facing a contempt of court charge. Mlive.com writes that Cooper “is scheduled for a show cause hearing on May 11, during which he must show why he should be not held in contempt of court.”

Neither the university nor the football program have publicly addressed these developments.

Last season, Cooper started 11 games. He’s played in 38 games total heading into his fifth-year senior season, and he’s projected to again be a starter.