Three Utah State players charged in connection to December burglaries suspended

For the fourth day in a row, the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker will need to be reset.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, three Utah State football players — linebackers Troy Murray and Kevin Meitzenheimer, along with defensive back Jay Brown — have been suspended from the football program. All three are redshirt freshmen.

The reason for the suspensions? The trio has been charged in connection to a pair of December burglaries that allegedly occurred in Logan late last year. A fourth individual, 2016 signee Dayshawn Littleton, was charged as well but is no longer a part of the football program.

From the Tribune‘s report:

Murray and Brown, both 19, were arrested April 4 and 5, respectively, as suspects in the theft of electronics equipment including video game consoles. Officers traced the equipment to Salt Lake City after Murray and Brown allegedly pawned it. … Charges against Meiztenheimer and Littleton, both 19, stem from an alleged attempt to prevent charges from being filed against Murray and Brown. Meiztenheimer and Littleton allegedly tried to hit a witness with a car and threatened to return and shoot the witness, according to Logan Police. When police arrested the the men on April 5, they found an assault rifle in the car. They were both charged on April 27.

None of the players involved have played a down for the Aggies.