UCF extends contract of Scott Frost after promising debut season

Scott Frost wasted no time getting settled in at UCF. In his debut season with the Knights, Frost coached UCF to a 6-6 regular season and a bowl trip a year after the program had gone 0-12. For that, UCF is already making sure they lock down one of the potentially popular names in the coaching rumor mill in the coming years by working out a contract extension.

UCF announced a contract extension for Frost today, keeping him employed through the 2021 season.

“I couldn’t be more proud to work with Scott Frost as we build a nationally-competitive football program, representing UCF and our community across the country,” UCFDirector of athletics Danny White said in a released statement. “In my view, the turnaround he led has been nothing short of phenomenal. To that end, we remain incredibly excited about the direction of our football program under Coach Frost’s leadership. Successful programs are built around consistency and continuity. As such, I am absolutely thrilled that Scott sees the vast potential of UCF and is committed to our bright future.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue building a winning culture and a winning football program at UCF,” Frost said in a released statement. “Ashley and I feel like we have found a home in Orlando and with the UCF community.”

Frost was hired by UCF in December 2015 after a season that saw George O’Leary step down in the middle of the year. The former Nebraska Cornhusker and Stanford Cardinal player started his coaching career at Nebraska in 2002 as a graduate assistant. He also served as a graduate assistant at Kansas State and went on to hold positions at Northern Iowa and Oregon.

Though expected to lead an offensive resurgence with UCF, the program saw a significant and much-needed turnaround on defense least season under Frost. This season figures to be another step forward for the program as it works its way back to being a top AAC contender once again.

