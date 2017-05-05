Appalachian State LB hospitalized after stabbing

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

An altercation Wednesday turned violent, leaving a member of the Appalachian State football team hospitalized, the North State Journal reported.

Teh’Ron Fuller, a junior linebacker, was taken to an emergency room very early Wednesday morning after being stabbed at an off-campus apartment complex. The altercation that allegedly involved “multiple parties” actually began outside of a local bar and eventually spilled over to the apartment complex.

After initially being examined in the emergency room at a medical center, the 21-year-old Fuller was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. As of Thursday evening, Fuller remained hospitalized in good condition and is being treated for unspecified injuries.

“Our thoughts are with Teh’Ron and his family,” a statement attributed to head coach Scott Satterfield began. “We are thankful for all the medical and support staff that are making sure he is being cared for.

“Our program and athletic department will continue to support Teh’Ron and his family any way we can during this difficult time.”

Details surrounding the incident haven’t been released, although it remains under investigation by the Boone Police Department.

Fuller, a redshirt junior, played in 25 games the past two seasons, including 13 in 2016. He exited spring practice as a projected starter.