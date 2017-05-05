Florida may not be a landing spot for graduate transfer QB Malik Zaire after all

With spring football wrapped up at programs across the country, the attention for many might be turning instead to spring break.

That is not the case with one graduate transfer, as several teams are still waiting to learn if former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire is going to make the move to their school. Based on one report that surfaced Friday though, it appears one team might not be the landing spot many thought it was.

Per Orangebloods.com’s Anwar Richardson, the signal-caller may be moving up his announcement and will not be considering Florida as strongly as he was earlier in the process as a result.

Was told Malik Zaire may announce his decision on May 19, before SEC meetings. That could eliminate UF, leaving Texas, Wisconsin & Harvard — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) May 5, 2017

The Gators and Zaire have been linked together for over a month as Jim McElwain tries to build depth at the position following presumed starter Luke Del Rio’s second shoulder surgery this offseason. While it makes plenty of sense for the Irish QB to take his talents to Gainesville, it remains to be seen if the school can get a rule changed by the SEC to allow them to take a graduate transfer in the first place. It was believed that both parties would wait for the conference’s spring meetings to make any sort of announcement but it seems that is not the case any more.

If Florida isn’t in the mix, that could leave Texas and Wisconsin as the prohibitive favorites to land Zaire later this month. Both the Badgers and Longhorns have thin depth charts at the position even if they sport returning starters at quarterback in 2017.