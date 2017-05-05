Former Oregon TE Colt Lyerla captured and hospitalized following escape from custody

The sad story of ex-Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla has added another chapter.
The Oregonian reports that the former Ducks star was captured by authorities on Friday afternoon after he escaped their custody a day prior. He was later hospitalized for an apparent overdose that led to his eventual capture.
Lyerla was originally arrested on numerous charges relating to forgery and drug possession earlier this year and had been serving time at the Washington County (Oregon) Community Correction Center. He apparently escaped from that facility on Thursday afternoon, but was arrested the next day by local police “after someone called about a man overdosing on drugs.”
Authorities say that Lyerla will now face a felony second-degree escape charge as a result of his actions.
The news on Friday was just the latest in a long line of issues that Lyerla has dealt with dating back to his days in Eugene. A former five-star recruit who was considered a future first-round pick thanks to his remarkable athleticism, he was kicked out of the program in 2013 following his arrest for cocaine possession. He turned pro early as a result but wasn’t drafted and never caught on with an NFL team.
With spring football wrapped up at programs across the country, the attention for many might be turning instead to spring break.
That is not the case with one graduate transfer, as several teams are still waiting to learn if former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire is going to make the move to their school. Based on one report that surfaced Friday though, it appears one team might not be the landing spot many thought it was.
Per Orangebloods.com’s Anwar Richardson, the signal-caller may be moving up his announcement and will not be considering Florida as strongly as he was earlier in the process as a result.
The Gators and Zaire have been linked together for over a month as Jim McElwain tries to build depth at the position following presumed starter Luke Del Rio’s second shoulder surgery this offseason. While it makes plenty of sense for the Irish QB to take his talents to Gainesville, it remains to be seen if the school can get a rule changed by the SEC to allow them to take a graduate transfer in the first place. It was believed that both parties would wait for the conference’s spring meetings to make any sort of announcement but it seems that is not the case any more.
If Florida isn’t in the mix, that could leave Texas and Wisconsin as the prohibitive favorites to land Zaire later this month. Both the Badgers and Longhorns have thin depth charts at the position even if they sport returning starters at quarterback in 2017.
It’s not every day you can add a first-round draft pick to your roster but that’s exactly what Rich Rodriguez did this week at Arizona.
The only catch? Well, it’s a first rounder from Major League Baseball’s draft and not the NFL’s. The Arizona Daily Star reports that the No. 3 pick in the 2009 MLB Draft, Donavan Tate, is walking-on with the Wildcats and will be a quarterback for the team starting this summer.
Despite the lofty contract and expectations that came with being taken that high by the San Diego Padres, Tate never did live up to his early billing in baseball. He never reached the majors and spent most of the past six seasons in the minors as he dealt with numerous injuries. The Georgia native also had two stints in rehab facilities as he dealt with substance abuse in recent years.
The addition of a 26-year-old baseball player to the team is an interesting one at Arizona, which left spring football with no decisions being made on a starter between redshirt junior Brandon Dawkins and sophomore Khalil Tate (no relation). Although Tate hasn’t played football in nearly a decade, he was a superstar athlete coming out of high school and committed to North Carolina before the million dollar offer to join the Padres came along.
Arizona is bringing in two quarterback recruits this summer — including Rodriguez’ own son, Rhett — as well. The mix of all of them should make the battle to be the starting signal-caller for the Wildcats quite an interesting one when the team opens fall camp later this year.
As cringe-worthy as it sounds to many, a Paterno is back in power at Penn State.
In a statement released via Twitter on Friday, Jay Paterno confirmed that he had been elected to serve on Penn State’s board of trustees. The Centre Daily Times reports he was the top vote-getter in elections and was one of three people elected to the nine seats on the board reserved for alumni.
Paterno is a former quarterback for the Nittany Lions and later coached under his father Joe Paterno, the school’s legendary but tarnished coach. Both were shown the door by the school’s board back in 2012 following revelations in the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal.
The election of Jay Paterno is bound to open up more wounds at the school as he’s been an outspoken critic about how the school has handled his father’s legacy and what he did or did not know about Sandusky over the years. It’s even more interesting because the younger Paterno has been involved in several lawsuits against the school over the years as fallout from the matter as well.
Paterno never did find another college coaching job after being let go five years ago but it appears he’s will still be involved in matters related to the Nittany Lions in the end thanks to this election to the board this week.
An altercation Wednesday turned violent, leaving a member of the Appalachian State football team hospitalized, the North State Journal reported.
Teh’Ron Fuller, a junior linebacker, was taken to an emergency room very early Wednesday morning after being stabbed at an off-campus apartment complex. The altercation that allegedly involved “multiple parties” actually began outside of a local bar and eventually spilled over to the apartment complex.
After initially being examined in the emergency room at a medical center, the 21-year-old Fuller was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. As of Thursday evening, Fuller remained hospitalized in good condition and is being treated for unspecified injuries.
“Our thoughts are with Teh’Ron and his family,” a statement attributed to head coach Scott Satterfield began. “We are thankful for all the medical and support staff that are making sure he is being cared for.
“Our program and athletic department will continue to support Teh’Ron and his family any way we can during this difficult time.”
Details surrounding the incident haven’t been released, although it remains under investigation by the Boone Police Department.
Fuller, a redshirt junior, played in 25 games the past two seasons, including 13 in 2016. He exited spring practice as a projected starter.