Former Oregon TE Colt Lyerla captured and hospitalized following escape from custody

The sad story of ex-Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla has added another chapter.

The Oregonian reports that the former Ducks star was captured by authorities on Friday afternoon after he escaped their custody a day prior. He was later hospitalized for an apparent overdose that led to his eventual capture.

Lyerla was originally arrested on numerous charges relating to forgery and drug possession earlier this year and had been serving time at the Washington County (Oregon) Community Correction Center. He apparently escaped from that facility on Thursday afternoon, but was arrested the next day by local police “after someone called about a man overdosing on drugs.”

Authorities say that Lyerla will now face a felony second-degree escape charge as a result of his actions.

The news on Friday was just the latest in a long line of issues that Lyerla has dealt with dating back to his days in Eugene. A former five-star recruit who was considered a future first-round pick thanks to his remarkable athleticism, he was kicked out of the program in 2013 following his arrest for cocaine possession. He turned pro early as a result but wasn’t drafted and never caught on with an NFL team.