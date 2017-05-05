Former Oregon TE Colt Lyerla captured and hospitalized following escape from custody

The sad story of ex-Oregon tight end Colt Lyerlahas added another chapter.
The Oregonian reports that the former Ducks star was captured by authorities on Friday afternoon after he escaped their custody a day prior. He was later hospitalized for an apparent overdose that led to his eventual capture.
Lyerla was originally arrested on numerous charges relating to forgery and drug possession earlier this year and had been serving time at the Washington County (Oregon) Community Correction Center. He apparently escaped from that facility on Thursday afternoon, but was arrested the next day by local police “after someone called about a man overdosing on drugs.”
Authorities say that Lyerla will now face a felony second-degree escape charge as a result of his actions.
The news on Friday was just the latest in a long line of issues that Lyerla has dealt with dating back to his days in Eugene. A former five-star recruit who was considered a future first-round pick thanks to his remarkable athleticism, he was kicked out of the program in 2013 following his arrest for cocaine possession. He turned pro early as a result but wasn’t drafted and never caught on with an NFL team.
Hunter Renfrowetched his name into college football history and Clemson royalty in January when he hauled in Deshaun Watson‘s game-winning and national championship-clinching touchdown pass with one second to play to defeat mighty Alabama.
A former walk-on, Renfrow’s Mighty Mouse story is ripe for the silver screen, so the Greenville News decided to make their own documentary.
The paper produced “Big Game Hunter,” an 11-minute documentary chronicling the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Renfrow’s rise from Myrtle Beach, S.C., to one of the biggest catches in college football history.
“Hunter’s really good about putting things in perspective,” Hunter’s mother Suzanne Renfrow told the paper. “He knows, at the end of the day, this is just a ballgame, and he’s just somebody who loves playing ball and is excited that he got to be a part of that ballgame.”
Watch the film in its entirety below.
Penn State kicker Joey Julius has shown on the field he is not one to shy away from competition and giving and taking a big hit. He has also not been shy about his weight and battle with an eating disorder. On Friday, Julius announced on his public Facebook page his ongoing battle with an eating disorder required some more strenuous attention.
Julius used his Facebook message to explain why he has been absent and out of sight recently, including Penn State’s spring game.
“I have been struggling over the last couple months with my eating disorder,” Julius said. “It got to the point where I had to return to St. Louis to seek further treatment at the McCallum place. Recovery is a wonderful and beautiful thing that I am working on returning too.”
Julius continues to use his situation to speak out and reach others who may be dealing with similar circumstances in their lives.
“For anyone out there that has similar struggles, I hope you too can seek help in some way. Your feelings should be completely validated and I wish you all the best in your search for recovery.”
Julius went on to say he is doing well with his treatment.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Julius said. “It is just a very long tunnel.”
Julius will be starting a blog in the future to chronicle his story in another attempt to connect with others dealing with eating disorders. Eating disorders are not commonly connected to football players, so Julius using his voice to let others know it can happen is commendable.