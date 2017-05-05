Houston scoops up A&M grad transfer Reggie Chevis

Reggie Chevis may be leaving Texas A&M, but he’s not leaving the state.

The defensive lineman announced on his personal Twitter account this week that, “after much prayer and consultation of my family,” he has decided to transfer from A&M. Not only that, but Chavis revealed that Houston will be his new college football home. The lineman played his high school football in the same city.

Chavis will be graduating from his current university this month, meaning he’ll be eligible to take the field for his new one in 2017.

A three-star member of the Aggies’ 2013 recruiting class, Chevis was rated as the No. 39 inside linebacker in the country. He eventually moved to defensive tackle for the Aggies.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Chevis played in 17 games the past three seasons, with 13 of those appearances coming in 2016. The 6-1, 290-pound lineman was credited with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble this past season.