Jay Paterno elected to Penn State board of trustees as top vote-getter

As cringe-worthy as it sounds to many, a Paterno is back in power at Penn State.
In a statement released via Twitter on Friday, Jay Paterno confirmed that he had been elected to serve on Penn State’s board of trustees. The Centre Daily Times reports he was the top vote-getter in elections and was one of three people elected to the nine seats on the board reserved for alumni.
Paterno is a former quarterback for the Nittany Lions and later coached under his father Joe Paterno, the school’s legendary but tarnished coach. Both were shown the door by the school’s board back in 2012 following revelations in the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal.
The election of Jay Paterno is bound to open up more wounds at the school as he’s been an outspoken critic about how the school has handled his father’s legacy and what he did or did not know about Sandusky over the years. It’s even more interesting because the younger Paterno has been involved in several lawsuits against the school over the years as fallout from the matter as well.
Paterno never did find another college coaching job after being let go five years ago but it appears he’s will still be involved in matters related to the Nittany Lions in the end thanks to this election to the board this week.
An altercation Wednesday turned violent, leaving a member of the Appalachian State football team hospitalized, the North State Journal reported.
Teh’Ron Fuller, a junior linebacker, was taken to an emergency room very early Wednesday morning after being stabbed at an off-campus apartment complex. The altercation that allegedly involved “multiple parties” actually began outside of a local bar and eventually spilled over to the apartment complex.
After initially being examined in the emergency room at a medical center, the 21-year-old Fuller was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. As of Thursday evening, Fuller remained hospitalized in good condition and is being treated for unspecified injuries.
“Our thoughts are with Teh’Ron and his family,” a statement attributed to head coach Scott Satterfield began. “We are thankful for all the medical and support staff that are making sure he is being cared for.
“Our program and athletic department will continue to support Teh’Ron and his family any way we can during this difficult time.”
Details surrounding the incident haven’t been released, although it remains under investigation by the Boone Police Department.
Fuller, a redshirt junior, played in 25 games the past two seasons, including 13 in 2016. He exited spring practice as a projected starter.
Two-a-days in the Deep South are officially a thing of the past.
Last month, the NCAA Division I Council also voted to eliminate “multiple contact practices a day” — aka two-a-days — in summer camp. The SEC announced Friday that the conference “will adopt recent practice recommendations set forth by the NCAA Sports Science Institute in the sport of football.”
Moving forward, and after the standard five-day acclimation period that kicks off preseason camp, any given seven-day period will have to include at least three non-contact/minimal contact practice sessions as well as one day where there is no practice, period. Additionally, the next practice after a scrimmage will have to be one of the non-contact/minimal contact periods. While two-a-days are no longer permitted, teams can, if they so choose, run “[a] second session of no helmet/pad activity [that] may include walk-throughs or meetings; conditioning in the second session of activity is not allowed.”
To make up for the lost practice time, teams will be allowed to start camps one week earlier than previously allowed. That extension will “help ensure that players obtain the necessary skill set for competitive play,” the NCAA said in its release.
As for in-season practices, the biggest change is going from allowing two live-contact/tackling sessions per week to one of those plus one described as “live-contact/thud.” The standard for non-contact/minimal contact practices remains the same at three.
As for the postseason, below are the NCAA’s recommendations:
- If there is a two week or less period of time between the final regular season game or conference championship game (for participating institutions) and the next bowl or postseason game, then in-season practice recommendations should remain in place.
- If there is greater than two weeks between the final regular season game or conference championship game (for participating institutions) and the next bowl or postseason game, then:
- Up to three days may be live-contact (two of which should be live contact/thud).
- There must be three non-contact/minimal contact practices in a given week.
- The day preceding and following live contact/tackling should be non-contact/minimal contact or no football practice.
- One day must be no football practice.
“We believe these measures will enhance the health and safety procedures SEC universities have already established to support their football programs,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Student-athlete well-being will always be a priority for SEC member institutions and, as the NCAA Sports Science Institute has developed and provided guidance on the structure for football practice, everyone associated with this great sport must continue to adapt to keep the game safe while played at the highest competitive level.”
The conference’s presidents and chancellors as well as its athletic director, incidentally, voted unanimously to accept the NCAA practice recommendations.
D.J. Law‘s time as a member of the UAB football program is over before it really got started.
Head coach Bill Clark confirmed to al.com that Law will not be playing football for the Blazers in 2017. A combination of academic issues as well as a lingering knee injury are behind the parting of ways.
According to Clark, the running back will be looking to continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
“I think his knee is going to be in good shape,” said the coach. “He came in here behind the 8-ball academically. He’s done a solid job. He really just had a lot to overcome. I think we got his knee well, so we’re trying to make a decision. Is it NAIA or Canada?
“He’s our guy, and we’re going to stay with him.”
Law is most famous as one of the central figures in the Netflix documentary “Last Chance U,” which told the compelling story of the football team at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, MS. Coming out of the junior college ranks, Law held offers from Louisville, Ole Miss and West Virginia before signing with UAB in February of last year.
Reggie Chevis may be leaving Texas A&M, but he’s not leaving the state.
The defensive lineman announced on his personal Twitter account this week that, “after much prayer and consultation of my family,” he has decided to transfer from A&M. Not only that, but Chavis revealed that Houston will be his new college football home. The lineman played his high school football in the same city.
Chavis will be graduating from his current university this month, meaning he’ll be eligible to take the field for his new one in 2017.
A three-star member of the Aggies’ 2013 recruiting class, Chevis was rated as the No. 39 inside linebacker in the country. He eventually moved to defensive tackle for the Aggies.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Chevis played in 17 games the past three seasons, with 13 of those appearances coming in 2016. The 6-1, 290-pound lineman was credited with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble this past season.