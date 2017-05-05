SEC to enact NCAA practice policies, eliminate two-a-days

Two-a-days in the Deep South are officially a thing of the past.
Last month, the NCAA Division I Council also voted to eliminate “multiple contact practices a day” — aka two-a-days — in summer camp. The SEC announced Friday that the conference “will adopt recent practice recommendations set forth by the NCAA Sports Science Institute in the sport of football.”
Moving forward, and after the standard five-day acclimation period that kicks off preseason camp, any given seven-day period will have to include at least three non-contact/minimal contact practice sessions as well as one day where there is no practice, period. Additionally, the next practice after a scrimmage will have to be one of the non-contact/minimal contact periods. While two-a-days are no longer permitted, teams can, if they so choose, run “[a] second session of no helmet/pad activity [that] may include walk-throughs or meetings; conditioning in the second session of activity is not allowed.”
To make up for the lost practice time, teams will be allowed to start camps one week earlier than previously allowed. That extension will “help ensure that players obtain the necessary skill set for competitive play,” the NCAA said in its release.
As for in-season practices, the biggest change is going from allowing two live-contact/tackling sessions per week to one of those plus one described as “live-contact/thud.” The standard for non-contact/minimal contact practices remains the same at three.
As for the postseason, below are the NCAA’s recommendations:
- If there is a two week or less period of time between the final regular season game or conference championship game (for participating institutions) and the next bowl or postseason game, then in-season practice recommendations should remain in place.
- If there is greater than two weeks between the final regular season game or conference championship game (for participating institutions) and the next bowl or postseason game, then:
- Up to three days may be live-contact (two of which should be live contact/thud).
- There must be three non-contact/minimal contact practices in a given week.
- The day preceding and following live contact/tackling should be non-contact/minimal contact or no football practice.
- One day must be no football practice.
“We believe these measures will enhance the health and safety procedures SEC universities have already established to support their football programs,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Student-athlete well-being will always be a priority for SEC member institutions and, as the NCAA Sports Science Institute has developed and provided guidance on the structure for football practice, everyone associated with this great sport must continue to adapt to keep the game safe while played at the highest competitive level.”
The conference’s presidents and chancellors as well as its athletic director, incidentally, voted unanimously to accept the NCAA practice recommendations.
D.J. Law‘s time as a member of the UAB football program is over before it really got started.
Head coach Bill Clark confirmed to al.com that Law will not be playing football for the Blazers in 2017. A combination of academic issues as well as a lingering knee injury are behind the parting of ways.
According to Clark, the running back will be looking to continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
“I think his knee is going to be in good shape,” said the coach. “He came in here behind the 8-ball academically. He’s done a solid job. He really just had a lot to overcome. I think we got his knee well, so we’re trying to make a decision. Is it NAIA or Canada?
“He’s our guy, and we’re going to stay with him.”
Law is most famous as one of the central figures in the Netflix documentary “Last Chance U,” which told the compelling story of the football team at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, MS. Coming out of the junior college ranks, Law held offers from Louisville, Ole Miss and West Virginia before signing with UAB in February of last year.
Reggie Chevis may be leaving Texas A&M, but he’s not leaving the state.
The defensive lineman announced on his personal Twitter account this week that, “after much prayer and consultation of my family,” he has decided to transfer from A&M. Not only that, but Chavis revealed that Houston will be his new college football home. The lineman played his high school football in the same city.
Chavis will be graduating from his current university this month, meaning he’ll be eligible to take the field for his new one in 2017.
A three-star member of the Aggies’ 2013 recruiting class, Chevis was rated as the No. 39 inside linebacker in the country. He eventually moved to defensive tackle for the Aggies.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Chevis played in 17 games the past three seasons, with 13 of those appearances coming in 2016. The 6-1, 290-pound lineman was credited with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble this past season.
Michigan put the finishing touches on the football schedules for 2018 and 2019 with the additions of Western Michigan, Middle Tennessee, and Army. Both Western Michigan and Middle Tennessee will accept a healthy check for their appearances in Ann Arbor as well.
Michigan will host Western Michigan of the MAC on September 8, 2018 and pay the Broncos $1.2 million for the game. A year later, Michigan will start the season with back-to-back home games against Middle Tennessee (August 31, 2019) and Army (September 7, 2019). Michigan will pay Middle Tennessee $1.6 million, according to a press release from Middle Tennessee. It is unknown how much Army will receive for their trip to Michigan.
Michigan owns a 6-0 all-time record against Western Michigan and trails Army 5-4 in their all-time series history, although Michigan owns a four-game winning streak in the series. Michigan and Army last played each other in 1962. Michigan and Middle Tennessee State have never faced each other before.
The Big Ten scheduling requirement of playing a power conference opponent, or the equivalent of one as determined by the Big Ten office, was already satisfied with Michigan’s future scheduling efforts. The Wolverines play at Notre Dame to open the 2018 season and host the Irish in late October in 2019. Michigan will begin the 2017 season in Arlington, Texas against Florida and has future power conference opponents lined up in 2020 (at Washington, Virgina Tech), 2021 (at Virginia Tech, Washington), 2022 (UCLA), 2023 (at UCLA), 2024 (Texas), 2025 (at Oklahoma), 2026 (Oklahoma), and 2027 (at Texas).
Middle Tennessee State’s non-conference schedule in 2019 is jammed with power conference opponents. The Blue Raiders will also play a game at Iowa and will get a home game against Duke in addition to their trip to Michigan. The program also faces three power conference opponents this fall with games against Vanderbilt, Syracuse, and Minnesota. The same is true in 2019 with a SEC East sampler of games against Vanderbilt, Georgia, and Kentucky (all on the road).
Scott Frost wasted no time getting settled in at UCF. In his debut season with the Knights, Frost coached UCF to a 6-6 regular season and a bowl trip a year after the program had gone 0-12. For that, UCF is already making sure they lock down one of the potentially popular names in the coaching rumor mill in the coming years by working out a contract extension.
UCF announced a contract extension for Frost today, keeping him employed through the 2021 season.
“I couldn’t be more proud to work with Scott Frost as we build a nationally-competitive football program, representing UCF and our community across the country,” UCFDirector of athletics Danny White said in a released statement. “In my view, the turnaround he led has been nothing short of phenomenal. To that end, we remain incredibly excited about the direction of our football program under Coach Frost’s leadership. Successful programs are built around consistency and continuity. As such, I am absolutely thrilled that Scott sees the vast potential of UCF and is committed to our bright future.”
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue building a winning culture and a winning football program at UCF,” Frost said in a released statement. “Ashley and I feel like we have found a home in Orlando and with the UCF community.”
Frost was hired by UCF in December 2015 after a season that saw George O’Leary step down in the middle of the year. The former Nebraska Cornhusker and Stanford Cardinal player started his coaching career at Nebraska in 2002 as a graduate assistant. He also served as a graduate assistant at Kansas State and went on to hold positions at Northern Iowa and Oregon.
Though expected to lead an offensive resurgence with UCF, the program saw a significant and much-needed turnaround on defense least season under Frost. This season figures to be another step forward for the program as it works its way back to being a top AAC contender once again.