Star RB from ‘Last Chance U’ leaving UAB

D.J. Law‘s time as a member of the UAB football program is over before it really got started.

Head coach Bill Clark confirmed to al.com that Law will not be playing football for the Blazers in 2017. A combination of academic issues as well as a lingering knee injury are behind the parting of ways.

According to Clark, the running back will be looking to continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.

“I think his knee is going to be in good shape,” said the coach. “He came in here behind the 8-ball academically. He’s done a solid job. He really just had a lot to overcome. I think we got his knee well, so we’re trying to make a decision. Is it NAIA or Canada?

“He’s our guy, and we’re going to stay with him.”

Law is most famous as one of the central figures in the Netflix documentary “Last Chance U,” which told the compelling story of the football team at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, MS. Coming out of the junior college ranks, Law held offers from Louisville, Ole Miss and West Virginia before signing with UAB in February of last year.