Horse owner named horse after LSU RB Derrius Guice

In honor of the Kentucky Derby being held today, here’s a little horse-related college football goodness to digest.
Staton Flurry, a stable owner in Arkansas, has a new steed taking on the namesake of LSU running back Derrius Guice. The name is more than appropriate given the LSU running back ended the 2016 season as the conference’s second-leading rusher and enters the 2017 season as one of the top running backs in the nation.
Flurry seems to enjoy naming horses after LSU running backs. Last summer, Flurry showed off another horse he owned named after former Tigers running back Leonard Fournette. While we won’t be seeing Guice at today’s running at the Kentucky Derby, Fournette did win a race at Belmont Park last summer. Also last summer, a video of Fournette in a scuffle was played off as just horseplay. No more horse puns. I promise.
As for the real Guice, he will also not be running at the Kentucky Derby today. That gives him more time to prepare to win a bet between he and Ohio State’s Mike Weber and Penn State’s Saquon Barkley.
Helmet sticker to Gridiron Now.
Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith was arrested early this morning and charged with domestic assault. The charge stemmed from an incident Friday night with his male roommate at an off-campus house.
The news of the arrest was reported by Jimmy Hyams of WNML 99.1 FM in Knoxville, via Twitter. The roommate in the incident is a long-time friend of Smith’s, according to Hyams.
Smith has been released on a $2,000 bond according to the Knoxville sheriff’s department.
Smith was one of seven players who sat out of the spring football practices with the Vols. Last season, Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.
At least for the moment, the quarterback situation at Louisiana Tech is looking rather sparse.
Price Wilson and Jack Abraham entered spring practice competing for the No. 2 job behind unquestioned starter J’Mar Smith. In April, Wilson decided to transfer from Tech, leaving the backup job to Abraham… except Abraham announced via Twitter Friday that he too will be transferring from the Bulldogs.
Abraham was a three-star member of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
The twin departures leave the Bulldogs with just one scholarship quarterback — Smith. The signal-calling cavalry, however, is somewhat on the way.
Earlier this month, junior college transfer Westin Elliott announced that he had committed to Tech, albeit as a walk-on. More notably, 2017 three-star signee Elijah Walker will arrive this summer as the favorite for the backup job behind the redshirt sophomore Smith.
The sad story of ex-Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla has added another chapter.
The Oregonian reports that the former Ducks star was captured by authorities on Friday afternoon after he escaped their custody a day prior. He was later hospitalized for an apparent overdose that led to his eventual capture.
Lyerla was originally arrested on numerous charges relating to forgery and drug possession earlier this year and had been serving time at the Washington County (Oregon) Community Correction Center. He apparently escaped from that facility on Thursday afternoon, but was arrested the next day by local police “after someone called about a man overdosing on drugs.”
Authorities say that Lyerla will now face a felony second-degree escape charge as a result of his actions.
The news on Friday was just the latest in a long line of issues that Lyerla has dealt with dating back to his days in Eugene. A former five-star recruit who was considered a future first-round pick thanks to his remarkable athleticism, he was kicked out of the program in 2013 following his arrest for cocaine possession. He turned pro early as a result but wasn’t drafted and never caught on with an NFL team.
With spring football wrapped up at programs across the country, the attention for many might be turning instead to spring break.
That is not the case with one graduate transfer, as several teams are still waiting to learn if former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire is going to make the move to their school. Based on one report that surfaced Friday though, it appears one team might not be the landing spot many thought it was.
Per Orangebloods.com’s Anwar Richardson, the signal-caller may be moving up his announcement and will not be considering Florida as strongly as he was earlier in the process as a result.
The Gators and Zaire have been linked together for over a month as Jim McElwain tries to build depth at the position following presumed starter Luke Del Rio’s second shoulder surgery this offseason. While it makes plenty of sense for the Irish QB to take his talents to Gainesville, it remains to be seen if the school can get a rule changed by the SEC to allow them to take a graduate transfer in the first place. It was believed that both parties would wait for the conference’s spring meetings to make any sort of announcement but it seems that is not the case any more.
If Florida isn’t in the mix, that could leave Texas and Wisconsin as the prohibitive favorites to land Zaire later this month. Both the Badgers and Longhorns have thin depth charts at the position even if they sport returning starters at quarterback in 2017.