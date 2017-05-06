Penn State kicker Julius will soon blog about battling an eating disorder

Penn State kicker Joey Julius has shown on the field he is not one to shy away from competition and giving and taking a big hit. He has also not been shy about his weight and battle with an eating disorder. On Friday, Julius announced on his public Facebook page his ongoing battle with an eating disorder required some more strenuous attention.
Julius used his Facebook message to explain why he has been absent and out of sight recently, including Penn State’s spring game.
“I have been struggling over the last couple months with my eating disorder,” Julius said. “It got to the point where I had to return to St. Louis to seek further treatment at the McCallum place. Recovery is a wonderful and beautiful thing that I am working on returning too.”
Julius continues to use his situation to speak out and reach others who may be dealing with similar circumstances in their lives.
“For anyone out there that has similar struggles, I hope you too can seek help in some way. Your feelings should be completely validated and I wish you all the best in your search for recovery.”
Julius went on to say he is doing well with his treatment.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Julius said. “It is just a very long tunnel.”
Julius will be starting a blog in the future to chronicle his story in another attempt to connect with others dealing with eating disorders. Eating disorders are not commonly connected to football players, so Julius using his voice to let others know it can happen is commendable.
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Skai Moore have each been cleared by authorities investigating an assault at a Five Points bar, but police are still attempting to find one former Gamecocks football player in connection to the alleged assault.
Former South Carolina linebacker Jalen Antwan Dread is accused of assaulting a man at the Five Points Saloon, according to The State. His whereabouts now are unknown.
Both Samuel and Moore were originally accused of the assault as the investigation opened, along with Dread, but Samuel informed South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp he was not at the bar where the assault took place. His attorney later made the same case, and the investigation has confirmed that to be the case. The original police report of the assault said the assailants were South Carolina football players, with an unknown source saying the identities were that of Samuel, Moore, and Dread. None of the players were at the bar when police arrived on the scene originally.
This all sounds like a big mess, because to this point is has been. Players being identified in an assault that authorities later confirmed were not there at the time proves once again it is always best to be accurate instead of rushing to judgment in any situation.
No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues in South Carolina.
Muschamp previously announced Dread was leaving the South Carolina program, but this incident is not connected to that roster change. Muschamp announced Dread’s departure from the program in February, months before the bar incident in question.
In honor of the Kentucky Derby being held today, here’s a little horse-related college football goodness to digest.
Staton Flurry, a stable owner in Arkansas, has a new steed taking on the namesake of LSU running back Derrius Guice. The name is more than appropriate given the LSU running back ended the 2016 season as the conference’s second-leading rusher and enters the 2017 season as one of the top running backs in the nation.
Flurry seems to enjoy naming horses after LSU running backs. Last summer, Flurry showed off another horse he owned named after former Tigers running back Leonard Fournette. While we won’t be seeing Guice at today’s running at the Kentucky Derby, Fournette did win a race at Belmont Park last summer. Also last summer, a video of Fournette in a scuffle was played off as just horseplay. No more horse puns. I promise.
As for the real Guice, he will also not be running at the Kentucky Derby today. That gives him more time to prepare to win a bet between he and Ohio State’s Mike Weber and Penn State’s Saquon Barkley.
Helmet sticker to Gridiron Now.
Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith was arrested early this morning and charged with domestic assault. The charge stemmed from an incident Friday night with his male roommate at an off-campus house.
The news of the arrest was reported by Jimmy Hyams of WNML 99.1 FM in Knoxville, via Twitter. The roommate in the incident is a long-time friend of Smith’s, according to Hyams.
Smith has been released on a $2,000 bond according to the Knoxville sheriff’s department.
Smith was one of seven players who sat out of the spring football practices with the Vols. Last season, Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.
At least for the moment, the quarterback situation at Louisiana Tech is looking rather sparse.
Price Wilson and Jack Abraham entered spring practice competing for the No. 2 job behind unquestioned starter J’Mar Smith. In April, Wilson decided to transfer from Tech, leaving the backup job to Abraham… except Abraham announced via Twitter Friday that he too will be transferring from the Bulldogs.
Abraham was a three-star member of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
The twin departures leave the Bulldogs with just one scholarship quarterback — Smith. The signal-calling cavalry, however, is somewhat on the way.
Earlier this month, junior college transfer Westin Elliott announced that he had committed to Tech, albeit as a walk-on. More notably, 2017 three-star signee Elijah Walker will arrive this summer as the favorite for the backup job behind the redshirt sophomore Smith.