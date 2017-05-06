South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel and Skai Moore cleared in bar assault investigation

South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Skai Moore have each been cleared by authorities investigating an assault at a Five Points bar, but police are still attempting to find one former Gamecocks football player in connection to the alleged assault.

Former South Carolina linebacker Jalen Antwan Dread is accused of assaulting a man at the Five Points Saloon, according to The State. His whereabouts now are unknown.

Both Samuel and Moore were originally accused of the assault as the investigation opened, along with Dread, but Samuel informed South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp he was not at the bar where the assault took place. His attorney later made the same case, and the investigation has confirmed that to be the case. The original police report of the assault said the assailants were South Carolina football players, with an unknown source saying the identities were that of Samuel, Moore, and Dread. None of the players were at the bar when police arrived on the scene originally.

This all sounds like a big mess, because to this point is has been. Players being identified in an assault that authorities later confirmed were not there at the time proves once again it is always best to be accurate instead of rushing to judgment in any situation.

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues in South Carolina.

Muschamp previously announced Dread was leaving the South Carolina program, but this incident is not connected to that roster change. Muschamp announced Dread’s departure from the program in February, months before the bar incident in question.

