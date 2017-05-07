There’s a documentary short out about Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrowetched his name into college football history and Clemson royalty in January when he hauled in Deshaun Watson‘s game-winning and national championship-clinching touchdown pass with one second to play to defeat mighty Alabama.
A former walk-on, Renfrow’s Mighty Mouse story is ripe for the silver screen, so the Greenville News decided to make their own documentary.
The paper produced “Big Game Hunter,” an 11-minute documentary chronicling the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Renfrow’s rise from Myrtle Beach, S.C., to one of the biggest catches in college football history.
“Hunter’s really good about putting things in perspective,” Hunter’s mother Suzanne Renfrow told the paper. “He knows, at the end of the day, this is just a ballgame, and he’s just somebody who loves playing ball and is excited that he got to be a part of that ballgame.”
Watch the film in its entirety below.
Penn State kicker Joey Julius has shown on the field he is not one to shy away from competition and giving and taking a big hit. He has also not been shy about his weight and battle with an eating disorder. On Friday, Julius announced on his public Facebook page his ongoing battle with an eating disorder required some more strenuous attention.
Julius used his Facebook message to explain why he has been absent and out of sight recently, including Penn State’s spring game.
“I have been struggling over the last couple months with my eating disorder,” Julius said. “It got to the point where I had to return to St. Louis to seek further treatment at the McCallum place. Recovery is a wonderful and beautiful thing that I am working on returning too.”
Julius continues to use his situation to speak out and reach others who may be dealing with similar circumstances in their lives.
“For anyone out there that has similar struggles, I hope you too can seek help in some way. Your feelings should be completely validated and I wish you all the best in your search for recovery.”
Julius went on to say he is doing well with his treatment.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Julius said. “It is just a very long tunnel.”
Julius will be starting a blog in the future to chronicle his story in another attempt to connect with others dealing with eating disorders. Eating disorders are not commonly connected to football players, so Julius using his voice to let others know it can happen is commendable.
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Skai Moore have each been cleared by authorities investigating an assault at a Five Points bar, but police are still attempting to find one former Gamecocks football player in connection to the alleged assault.
Former South Carolina linebacker Jalen Antwan Dread is accused of assaulting a man at the Five Points Saloon, according to The State. His whereabouts now are unknown.
Both Samuel and Moore were originally accused of the assault as the investigation opened, along with Dread, but Samuel informed South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp he was not at the bar where the assault took place. His attorney later made the same case, and the investigation has confirmed that to be the case. The original police report of the assault said the assailants were South Carolina football players, with an unknown source saying the identities were that of Samuel, Moore, and Dread. None of the players were at the bar when police arrived on the scene originally.
This all sounds like a big mess, because to this point is has been. Players being identified in an assault that authorities later confirmed were not there at the time proves once again it is always best to be accurate instead of rushing to judgment in any situation.
No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues in South Carolina.
Muschamp previously announced Dread was leaving the South Carolina program, but this incident is not connected to that roster change. Muschamp announced Dread’s departure from the program in February, months before the bar incident in question.