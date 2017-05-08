Alabama fan’s Nick Saban tattoo is a viral hit

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is the highest-paid head coach in college football, and there is also a good chance he may be the active coach with the most fans inking his face on their bodies. This weekend at Talladega, photos surfaced of the tattoo of the week, a portrait of Saban on a shirtless racing fan’s back.
In February, the Big 12’s Board of Directors took an odd step to withhold 25 percent of the Bears’ conference revenue pending a satisfactory review of the school’s procedures following the sexual assault scandal that pushed out Art Briles, Ian McCaw and Ken Starr.
“By taking these actions the Board desires to ensure that the changes that were promised are actually made and that systems are in place to avoid future problems,” Big 12 board chairman and Oklahoma president David Boren said at the time. “The proportional withholding of revenue distribution payments will be in effect until the Board has determined that Baylor is in compliance with Conference bylaws and regulations as well as all components of Title IX.”
Three months have passed since then, so where does that review stand?
According to Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby‘s comments at the league’s meetings in Phoenix this week, not much has been done. But there’s a reason for that.
Baylor has, of course, hired a new AD in Mack Rhoades and a new football coach in Matt Rhule, and the third key leadership post has been hired but is not yet in place. School president Linda Livingstone starts June 1. And with that in mind, the Big 12 will begin to expect answers from Baylor after Livingstone has started her new job.
Though the conference is talking tough with Baylor, it will be a major shock if the end result is anything but a thumbs up from the conference office.
Hunter Renfrowetched his name into college football history and Clemson royalty in January when he hauled in Deshaun Watson‘s game-winning and national championship-clinching touchdown pass with one second to play to defeat mighty Alabama.
A former walk-on, Renfrow’s Mighty Mouse story is ripe for the silver screen, so the Greenville News decided to make their own documentary.
The paper produced “Big Game Hunter,” an 11-minute documentary chronicling the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Renfrow’s rise from Myrtle Beach, S.C., to one of the biggest catches in college football history.
“Hunter’s really good about putting things in perspective,” Hunter’s mother Suzanne Renfrow told the paper. “He knows, at the end of the day, this is just a ballgame, and he’s just somebody who loves playing ball and is excited that he got to be a part of that ballgame.”
Watch the film in its entirety below.
