Arkansas RB Rawleigh Williams gives up football after second neck injury

A neck injury suffered during spring practice will bring a premature end to Rawleigh Williams‘s career, the Arkansas running back announced Monday.
Williams revealed the news in a Players Tribune-style post on the Razorbacks’ official site.
I’ve seen the replay. I saw a normal hit. That scared me. It shows me it doesn’t take a big hit at this point. Any little thing can trigger it. I also saw the reaction of my mom and my sister. That broke my heart. I can’t do this anymore. I want to be able to walk.
I’m moving onto the next chapter of my life. It’s tough to not be able to play football anymore because I’ve been playing since I was four years old. It wasn’t something I wanted to do or planned on having to do so early. I’ve prayed, listened to my doctors, my parents and my gut.
It still doesn’t seem real yet, but I really don’t have a choice. I’ve dodged the bullet twice. I realize that at the end of the day I want to live a normal life and be around my family.
Williams first injured his neck on Oct. 24, 2015, and injured it again during spring a spring scrimmage. He met with head coach Bret Bielema last week and made the official announcement today.
A rising junior, Williams led the Hogs in rushing last year, accumulating 1,360 yards and 12 touchdowns on 245 carries. He was named an All-SEC Second Team performer in finishing fourth in the conference in rushing. Williams ran 56 times for 254 yards and one touchdown before the 2015 injury as a backup to Alex Collins and Kody Walker.
“This next chapter in Rawleigh’s life will be filled with unlimited success in any career path or anyway of life he chooses,” Bielema said in a statement. “As a head coach I couldn’t be more excited to begin the next chapter with him and be there for him.”
Sophomore Devwah Whaley is expected to carry the load in Williams’s absence this fall.
It’s a good time to be James Franklin. Fresh off his first Big Ten championship, Franklin and the Nittany Lions return most of their loaded roster in anticipation of a run toward another B1G title and a possible College Football Playoff berth.
And if it’s a good time to be James Franklin, it’s also a good time to be Franklin’s accountant.
Speaking at a Nittany Lions coaches’ caravan event Monday, Penn State AD Sandy Barbour confirmed without confirming the school is working on an extension for its fourth-year head coach.
“Stay tuned,” she told PennLive when asked about a possible extension.
Franklin is presently under contract through 2019. He is set to earn $4.3 million this year before incentives. Last year’s conference title and Rose Bowl run was worth $5.4 million after incentives.
Franklin is 25-15 overall since arriving in Happy Valley, highlighted by an 11-3 mark last fall.
For the second time this spring, Auburn is losing a quarterback to a transfer. Woody Barrett announced his decision to leave the Auburn program in search of a new opportunity with a brief statement on Twitter after reports surfaced.
Brandon Marcello of Auburn Undercover was the first to report the news of the transfer, which was later confirmed by Barrett’s own announcement on Twitter.
According to Marcello’s original reporting, it is expected Barrett will explore the JUCO route for his next playing opportunity. The intent would be to play a fall semester with the JUCO program before attempting to land another spot in a Division 1 program. If that is the case, Barrett would be eligible to play in the FBS in the fall of 2018 if he lands at another FBS program.
Last month, Tyler Queen also decided to transfer out of the Auburn program. Rather than transfer to a junior college program, Queen decided to transfer to Division 2 program West Georgia. These two roster changes do not figure to impact the top of the depth chart concerns for Auburn at the quarterback position, but the loss of two quarterbacks is always a hit to the depth of the position. Former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham is expected to be Auburn’s starter for the 2017 season, with 2016 starter Sean White the top backup option. Early enrollee Malik Willis now is the likely third-stringer on the depth chart.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is the highest-paid head coach in college football, and there is also a good chance he may be the active coach with the most fans inking his face on their bodies. This weekend at Talladega, photos surfaced of the tattoo of the week, a portrait of Saban on a shirtless racing fan’s back.
The image of this particular back tattoo quickly made the rounds on the internet, but it is undoubtedly the only Saban tattoo out in the wild.
In February, the Big 12’s Board of Directors took an odd step to withhold 25 percent of the Bears’ conference revenue pending a satisfactory review of the school’s procedures following the sexual assault scandal that pushed out Art Briles, Ian McCaw and Ken Starr.
“By taking these actions the Board desires to ensure that the changes that were promised are actually made and that systems are in place to avoid future problems,” Big 12 board chairman and Oklahoma president David Boren said at the time. “The proportional withholding of revenue distribution payments will be in effect until the Board has determined that Baylor is in compliance with Conference bylaws and regulations as well as all components of Title IX.”
Three months have passed since then, so where does that review stand?
According to Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby‘s comments at the league’s meetings in Phoenix this week, not much has been done. But there’s a reason for that.
Baylor has, of course, hired a new AD in Mack Rhoades and a new football coach in Matt Rhule, and the third key leadership post has been hired but is not yet in place. School president Linda Livingstone starts June 1. And with that in mind, the Big 12 will begin to expect answers from Baylor after Livingstone has started her new job.
Here’s what the Dallas Morning News‘ Chuck Carlton had to say from Phoenix:
The independent review is continuing into Baylor’s reforms following a sexual-assault scandal involving the football program, Bowlsby said. The Big 12 board of directors voted in February to withhold 25 percent of Baylor’s conference revenue pending its completion. Bowlsby said Baylor is working to get the most complete information to the conference, and that the hiring of new school president Linda Livingstone, who starts June 1, also played factor. “We want to let her get in the chair,” Bowlsby said. “Bringing in [athletic director] Mack Rhoades was a big step. Doing the governance review at the board level is a big step. Getting a president is a huge step. In deference to all of that, I think we probably won’t get started in any sort of substantive way until after June 1.”
Though the conference is talking tough with Baylor, it will be a major shock if the end result is anything but a thumbs up from the conference office.