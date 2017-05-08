Auburn QB Woody Barrett announces transfer from program

For the second time this spring, Auburn is losing a quarterback to a transfer. Woody Barrett announced his decision to leave the Auburn program in search of a new opportunity with a brief statement on Twitter after reports surfaced.

Brandon Marcello of Auburn Undercover was the first to report the news of the transfer, which was later confirmed by Barrett’s own announcement on Twitter.

According to Marcello’s original reporting, it is expected Barrett will explore the JUCO route for his next playing opportunity. The intent would be to play a fall semester with the JUCO program before attempting to land another spot in a Division 1 program. If that is the case, Barrett would be eligible to play in the FBS in the fall of 2018 if he lands at another FBS program.

Last month, Tyler Queen also decided to transfer out of the Auburn program. Rather than transfer to a junior college program, Queen decided to transfer to Division 2 program West Georgia. These two roster changes do not figure to impact the top of the depth chart concerns for Auburn at the quarterback position, but the loss of two quarterbacks is always a hit to the depth of the position. Former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham is expected to be Auburn’s starter for the 2017 season, with 2016 starter Sean White the top backup option. Early enrollee Malik Willis now is the likely third-stringer on the depth chart.

