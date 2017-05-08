Early signing period approved for December

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The early signing period experiment in college football is officially happening.

The Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) on Monday rubber-stamped a change that has long been debated in the NCAA and AFCA by approving a 72-hour signing period from Dec. 20-22 of this year. The NCAA Division 1 Council approved the change among other items at its April meeting, but the CCA runs the National Letter of Intent program and, thus, controls the days prospects can sign.

As expected, the Collegiate Commissioners Association has approved a 72-hour football early signing period beginning Dec. 20. pic.twitter.com/m8AzLf8crN — George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) May 8, 2017

It will be interesting to see how coaches and recruits react to the ability to end the recruiting process a month and a half ahead of the regular date. Players who thought they had a spot in their recruiting class may find that not to be the case, and coaches who thought they had players locked down may find themselves mistaken.

There’s also a chance we could all hate this.

Dec 20-22 seems like a pretty terrible time for signing period. Schools are out, it’s bowl season so coaches are busy, plus holiday time — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) May 8, 2017

First heard the words "early signing period" mentioned by coaches in 2002. 15 years later, it's reality after today's surprise vote by CCA. — Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) May 8, 2017

Nevertheless, Signing Day will never be the same again.