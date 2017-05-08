It sounds like James Franklin is about to get a new contract

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s a good time to be James Franklin. Fresh off his first Big Ten championship, Franklin and the Nittany Lions return most of their loaded roster in anticipation of a run toward another B1G title and a possible College Football Playoff berth.

And if it’s a good time to be James Franklin, it’s also a good time to be Franklin’s accountant.

Speaking at a Nittany Lions coaches’ caravan event Monday, Penn State AD Sandy Barbour confirmed without confirming the school is working on an extension for its fourth-year head coach.

“Stay tuned,” she told PennLive when asked about a possible extension.

Franklin is presently under contract through 2019. He is set to earn $4.3 million this year before incentives. Last year’s conference title and Rose Bowl run was worth $5.4 million after incentives.

Franklin is 25-15 overall since arriving in Happy Valley, highlighted by an 11-3 mark last fall.