Report: Gus Malzahn’s right-hand man/brother-in-law leaving Auburn

Since Gus Malzahn became a head coach at the FBS level, Jamie Croley has been right by the Auburn head coach’s side. This season, that won’t be the case.

Citing a source familiar with the decision, 247Sports.com initially reported that Croley has decided to resign from his position as AU’s director of football operations. Croley subsequently confirmed to the same website that he is leaving to work at a foundation that Malzahn and his wife are in the process of creating.

“Just the realization you’re giving back for a cause — of course my medical background, you always like helping people as best you can,” Croley, who is also a certified athletic trainer, told AuburnUndercover.com‘s Brandon Marcello. “For now, to step out and help this foundation get started, I’m still getting to work for family and I get to work with Gus and Kristi now. It’s just an opportunity that I sat over the weekend thinking about.”

Croley was Malzahn’s director of football ops at Arkansas State in 2012. He followed Malzahn to The Plains in 2013 in the same position, with his bio stating that he is responsible for “managing the overall logistics of the Tiger football program.”

In addition to the football connection, Croley and Malzahn are also brothers-in-law.

Additionally, Marcello also reported that David Gunn, “an assistant athletics director for Auburn football who serves as the chief liaison to Malzahn and is the administrator for the overall football program,” has left the program as well. It’s unclear if Gunn is leaving for a position with Malzahn’s foundation or another opportunity outside of it all.