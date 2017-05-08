Tim Tebow inks extension with ESPN

There was a metric ton of digital ink spilled in the wake of ESPN’s mass layoffs late last month, but it’s worth remembering the network did not close up shop completely. Their Bristol headquarters are not on fire, and business as usual is still business as usual.
In an apparent attempt to change up the conversation around it, ESPN has announced a number of contract extensions lately, and the latest is a familiar face to college football fans. ESPN announced Monday Tim Tebow has signed a multi-year deal to remain a voice in its chorus of college football analysts.
The contract keeps Tebow on SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” pregame show and on its College Football Playoff coverage, “providing personal championship perspective and analysis across networks.” He will also continue to appear on ESPN’s schedule of studio shows.
“Over the last three years ESPN and the SEC Nation crew have become like family,” Tebow said in a statement. “I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”
The extension also allows Tebow to continue his baseball career, where he currently plays for the Single A Columbia Fireflies.
The early signing period experiment in college football is officially happening.
The Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) on Monday rubber-stamped a change that has long been debated in the NCAA and AFCA by approving a 72-hour signing period from Dec. 20-22 of this year. The NCAA Division 1 Council approved the change among other items at its April meeting, but the CCA runs the National Letter of Intent program and, thus, controls the days prospects can sign.
It will be interesting to see how coaches and recruits react to the ability to end the recruiting process a month and a half ahead of the regular date. Players who thought they had a spot in their recruiting class may find that not to be the case, and coaches who thought they had players locked down may find themselves mistaken.
There’s also a chance we could all hate this.
Nevertheless, Signing Day will never be the same again.
It’s a good time to be James Franklin. Fresh off his first Big Ten championship, Franklin and the Nittany Lions return most of their loaded roster in anticipation of a run toward another B1G title and a possible College Football Playoff berth.
And if it’s a good time to be James Franklin, it’s also a good time to be Franklin’s accountant.
Speaking at a Nittany Lions coaches’ caravan event Monday, Penn State AD Sandy Barbour confirmed without confirming the school is working on an extension for its fourth-year head coach.
“Stay tuned,” she told PennLive when asked about a possible extension.
Franklin is presently under contract through 2019. He is set to earn $4.3 million this year before incentives. Last year’s conference title and Rose Bowl run was worth $5.4 million after incentives.
Franklin is 25-15 overall since arriving in Happy Valley, highlighted by an 11-3 mark last fall.
A neck injury suffered during spring practice will bring a premature end to Rawleigh Williams‘s career, the Arkansas running back announced Monday.
Williams revealed the news in a Players Tribune-style post on the Razorbacks’ official site.
I’ve seen the replay. I saw a normal hit. That scared me. It shows me it doesn’t take a big hit at this point. Any little thing can trigger it. I also saw the reaction of my mom and my sister. That broke my heart. I can’t do this anymore. I want to be able to walk.
I’m moving onto the next chapter of my life. It’s tough to not be able to play football anymore because I’ve been playing since I was four years old. It wasn’t something I wanted to do or planned on having to do so early. I’ve prayed, listened to my doctors, my parents and my gut.
It still doesn’t seem real yet, but I really don’t have a choice. I’ve dodged the bullet twice. I realize that at the end of the day I want to live a normal life and be around my family.
Williams first injured his neck on Oct. 24, 2015, and injured it again during spring a spring scrimmage. He met with head coach Bret Bielema last week and made the official announcement today.
A rising junior, Williams led the Hogs in rushing last year, accumulating 1,360 yards and 12 touchdowns on 245 carries. He was named an All-SEC Second Team performer in finishing fourth in the conference in rushing. Williams ran 56 times for 254 yards and one touchdown before the 2015 injury as a backup to Alex Collins and Kody Walker.
“This next chapter in Rawleigh’s life will be filled with unlimited success in any career path or anyway of life he chooses,” Bielema said in a statement. “As a head coach I couldn’t be more excited to begin the next chapter with him and be there for him.”
Sophomore Devwah Whaley is expected to carry the load in Williams’s absence this fall.
For the second time this spring, Auburn is losing a quarterback to a transfer. Woody Barrett announced his decision to leave the Auburn program in search of a new opportunity with a brief statement on Twitter after reports surfaced.
Brandon Marcello of Auburn Undercover was the first to report the news of the transfer, which was later confirmed by Barrett’s own announcement on Twitter.
According to Marcello’s original reporting, it is expected Barrett will explore the JUCO route for his next playing opportunity. The intent would be to play a fall semester with the JUCO program before attempting to land another spot in a Division 1 program. If that is the case, Barrett would be eligible to play in the FBS in the fall of 2018 if he lands at another FBS program.
Last month, Tyler Queen also decided to transfer out of the Auburn program. Rather than transfer to a junior college program, Queen decided to transfer to Division 2 program West Georgia. These two roster changes do not figure to impact the top of the depth chart concerns for Auburn at the quarterback position, but the loss of two quarterbacks is always a hit to the depth of the position. Former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham is expected to be Auburn’s starter for the 2017 season, with 2016 starter Sean White the top backup option. Early enrollee Malik Willis now is the likely third-stringer on the depth chart.