Tim Tebow inks extension with ESPN

There was a metric ton of digital ink spilled in the wake of ESPN’s mass layoffs late last month, but it’s worth remembering the network did not close up shop completely. Their Bristol headquarters are not on fire, and business as usual is still business as usual.

In an apparent attempt to change up the conversation around it, ESPN has announced a number of contract extensions lately, and the latest is a familiar face to college football fans. ESPN announced Monday Tim Tebow has signed a multi-year deal to remain a voice in its chorus of college football analysts.

The contract keeps Tebow on SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” pregame show and on its College Football Playoff coverage, “providing personal championship perspective and analysis across networks.” He will also continue to appear on ESPN’s schedule of studio shows.

“Over the last three years ESPN and the SEC Nation crew have become like family,” Tebow said in a statement. “I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”

The extension also allows Tebow to continue his baseball career, where he currently plays for the Single A Columbia Fireflies.