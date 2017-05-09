Getty Images

Big 12 coaches for some reason unconcerned about Draft drought

By Zach BarnettMay 9, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

As I’m sure you’re aware by now, the Big 12 produced only 14 picks in last weekend’s NFL Draft. The league’s coaches have heard about it, and they say (on the record, at least) that they’re not concerned about it and, frankly, they’re tired of talking about it.

“You have cycles. You have waves,” Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “We’re obviously down when it comes to top, top prospects. We have good players, but maybe not the elite level that some of the other leagues have. I don’t think it’s panic mode yet.”

Added West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen: “I don’t think there’s anything to worry about. I’m a little tired of [the media] making it a big deal.”

And TCU’s Gary Patterson: “I don’t go out and recruit saying, ‘This guy, the only reason I’m going to take him is he fits the NFL model.'”

While it’s true that the Big 12 coaches’ jobs is to find players that win games first, second and third and find players the NFL may one day like somewhere around sixth or seventh, it’s impossible to NFL’s tepid interest in Big 12 players as anything other than another problematic data point in a disturbing ongoing trend for this once proud conference.

It’d be easy to ignore last weekend’s NFL Draft if the Big 12 didn’t also produce a then-low 17 picks in 2014.

It’d be easy to ignore last weekend’s NFL Draft if the Big 12 wasn’t also consistently behind its peers in signing top 250 recruits.

It’d be easy to ignore last weekend’s NFL Draft if the Big 12 wasn’t also the only Power 5 conference to miss the College Football Playoff twice in three years.

Bottom line: the Draft is another data point proving the Big 12 is suffering through a significant down period right now. There’s nothing saying that can’t change. Tom Herman and Matt Rhule succeeding at Texas and Baylor, respectively, would go a long way toward lifting the conference out of the ditch it currently finds itself in, as would winning high-profile non-conference games like Oklahoma at Ohio State and TCU at Arkansas. More than anything else, though, the conference’s fortunes won’t turn until its coaches find a way to recruit a large influx of talented players. The NFL Draft is the best arbiter of judging who has the most talent, as Herman himself admitted in the piece that the NFL will go wherever it has to go to find talent. And it hasn’t been going to Big 12 campuses as much as it used to.

Big 12 football is down right now and last weekend was another low point in a period full of them for this conference. Believing otherwise is as intellectually dishonest as believing Big 12 coaches wouldn’t turn around and thump their collective chests if the league started producing SEC-like draft numbers.

 

George O’Leary to be roasted for charity

By Zach BarnettMay 9, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

Former Georgia Tech and Central Florida head coach George O’Leary will be roasted for a good cause later this month.

As detailed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, O’Leary will take comedic punches to benefit the RisingSeniors Foundation on May 20 in Atlanta.

The foundation exists to benefit educational seniors rather than literal ones and was founded by former Georgia Tech football player Joe Burns.

While there’s no word if Jeffrey Ross or Pete Davidson will be in attendance, any roast worth its salt will make frequent mention of O’Leary’s brief tenure at a certain Catholic university in northern Indiana.

O’Leary, 70, compiled a 52-33 mark as head coach of the Yellow Jackets from 1995-01 and then went 81-68 as head coach at Central Florida from 2004-15. He led the Knights to the inaugural American Athletic Conference championship, a Fiesta Bowl win over Big 12 champion Baylor and a top-10 ranking in 2013 but has not coached since starting 0-8 in ’15.

Ohio State corner Joshua Norwood leaving Buckeyes

By John TaylorMay 9, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

Entering this week, Ohio State had been one player above the NCAA’s 85-man scholarship limit.  Thanks to Joshua Norwood, the Buckeyes are right at the number again — at least for the moment.

Citing two sources close to the program, Tim May of the Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Norwood has decided to transfer from OSU.  The Cleveland Plain Dealer subsequently confirmed through an OSU spokesperson the Dispatch‘s initial report

May added that it’s believed the Georgia native will continue his collegiate playing career at Georgia Southern.  A GSU official declined to confirm the cornerback will be added to the football roster, although an announcement could be coming over the next handful of days.

If Norwood lands at GSU or any other FBS program, he’ll likely have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws.  He’d then have two years of eligibility at his disposal beginning with the 2018 season.

A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2015 recruiting class, Norwood took a redshirt as a true freshman.  He played in 11 games last season, mainly on special teams, and was credited with eight tackles.

Although no specific reason for the transfer was given, being buried on the depth chart exiting spring practice was likely the impetus for the move.

Ray Lewis’ son indicates he’s headed to Maryland from Utah State

By John TaylorMay 9, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT

Rayshad Lewis‘ dad made an NFL Hall of Fame name for himself in Maryland.  His son is now hoping to find some football success in the same state, albeit at the collegiate level.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Lewis (pictured, No. 9) posted a photo of himself wearing a University of Maryland jersey as well as Terrapin gloves. “New chapter… You ain’t gotta understand just sit back and watch,” Lewis, the son of former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore ravens standout Ray Lewis, wrote on the social media site.

Last month, the younger Lewis decided to transfer from Utah State.

Because he landed at another FBS program, Lewis will have to sit out the 2017 season. He’ll then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

Lewis was a two-star member of the Aggies’ 2016 recruiting class, opting for USU over offers from, among others, Appalachian State, Ball State, FAU, Idaho, Old Dominion and Toledo.

As a true freshman last season, Lewis started seven of the 12 games in which he played. The 5-10, 165-pound receiver finished second on the team in catches (40) and receiving yards (476), while his two receiving touchdowns were tied for second.  The receptions and yards were second-most in the school’s history for a freshman.

For good measure, he added 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

This spring, the Aggies football program flirted with making Lewis a two-way player, with the rising sophomore logging time as a defensive back. He was also penciled in as a punt returner before his transfer.

East Carolina lands grad transfers from Clemson, Minnesota

By John TaylorMay 9, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

Over the weekend, East Carolina (unofficially) added a couple of Power Five components to its Group of Five roster.

Tyshon Dye, long considered a heavy lean to transfer from Clemson to Miami, instead surprised many (most?) observers by opting to continue his collegiate playing career at ECU. 247Sports.com first reported the move, with TigerNet.com, among others, subsequently confirming the initial news.

As the running back will be leaving the defending national champions as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Pirates in 2017.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2014 recruiting class, Dye (pictured) was rated as the No. 14 running back in the country. The Georgia high schooler chose Clemson over offers from, among others, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and USC.

After running for what turned out to be a career-high 151 yards as a true freshman, he ran for 91 in 2015. Dye’s 109 yards during the Tigers’ run to the title this past season was tied for sixth on the team.

In mid-January, not long after Clemson beat Alabama for the title, Dye decided to transfer out of the program for his senior season.

In addition to Dye, Gaelin Moore has decided to move on from Minnesota to ECU as well. The defensive end made his announcement on his personal Twitter account.

Moore opted for Minnesota over opportunities that included, among others, Arizona and South Carolina.

The 6-6, 275-pound lineman played in 38 games the past three seasons. He started nine of those contests, with six of the starts coming last season.

Like his new teammate Dye, he’ll be eligible to play in 2017 as a graduate transfer.