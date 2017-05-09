Ex-Michigan RB Kingston Davis will take JUCO route

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Nearly two months after leaving Michigan, Kingston Davis will make a pit stop at the junior college level as he hits the reset button on his playing career.

Over the weekend, the head coach at Independence Community College in Kansas, Jason Brown, indicated on his Twitter account that Davis has transferred into his football program. For what it’s worth, and as it stands now, Davis is not listed on the Pirates’ official online roster.

As ICC is a JUCO, the running back will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

Welcome aboard! Kingston Davis former U of Michigan RB now an Indy Pirate! Lets go! pic.twitter.com/iOFPzmPpZU — Coach Brown (@INDYHEADCOACH1) May 6, 2017

In late March, the father of Davis confirmed that his son would be transferring from U-M. A crowded backfield depth chart as well as the talk of a move back to his original fullback position triggered the move.

A three-star 2016 recruit, Davis was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country in that year’s class. As a true freshman, the 6-1, 245-pound back carried the ball twice for 17 yards.