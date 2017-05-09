Getty Images

Ex-Michigan RB Kingston Davis will take JUCO route

By John TaylorMay 9, 2017, 6:54 AM EDT

Nearly two months after leaving Michigan, Kingston Davis will make a pit stop at the junior college level as he hits the reset button on his playing career.

Over the weekend, the head coach at Independence Community College in Kansas, Jason Brown, indicated on his Twitter account that Davis has transferred into his football program. For what it’s worth, and as it stands now, Davis is not listed on the Pirates’ official online roster.

As ICC is a JUCO, the running back will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

In late March, the father of Davis confirmed that his son would be transferring from U-M. A crowded backfield depth chart as well as the talk of a move back to his original fullback position triggered the move.

A three-star 2016 recruit, Davis was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country in that year’s class. As a true freshman, the 6-1, 245-pound back carried the ball twice for 17 yards.

East Carolina lands grad transfers from Clemson, Minnesota

By John TaylorMay 9, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

Over the weekend, East Carolina (unofficially) added a couple of Power Five components to its Group of Five roster.

Tyshon Dye, long considered a heavy lean to transfer from Clemson to Miami, instead surprised many (most?) observers by opting to continue his collegiate playing career at ECU. 247Sports.com first reported the move, with TigerNet.com, among others, subsequently confirming the initial news.

As the running back will be leaving the defending national champions as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Pirates in 2017.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2014 recruiting class, Dye (pictured) was rated as the No. 14 running back in the country. The Georgia high schooler chose Clemson over offers from, among others, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and USC.

After running for what turned out to be a career-high 151 yards as a true freshman, he ran for 91 in 2015. Dye’s 109 yards during the Tigers’ run to the title this past season was tied for sixth on the team.

In mid-January, not long after Clemson beat Alabama for the title, Dye decided to transfer out of the program for his senior season.

In addition to Dye, Gaelin Moore has decided to move on from Minnesota to ECU as well. The defensive end made his announcement on his personal Twitter account.

Moore opted for Minnesota over opportunities that included, among others, Arizona and South Carolina.

The 6-6, 275-pound lineman played in 38 games the past three seasons. He started nine of those contests, with six of the starts coming last season.

Like his new teammate Dye, he’ll be eligible to play in 2017 as a graduate transfer.

Report: Gus Malzahn’s right-hand man/brother-in-law leaving Auburn

By John TaylorMay 8, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

Since Gus Malzahn became a head coach at the FBS level, Jamie Croley has been right by the Auburn head coach’s side. This season, that won’t be the case.

Citing a source familiar with the decision, 247Sports.com initially reported that Croley has decided to resign from his position as AU’s director of football operations. Croley subsequently confirmed to the same website that he is leaving to work at a foundation that Malzahn and his wife are in the process of creating.

“Just the realization you’re giving back for a cause — of course my medical background, you always like helping people as best you can,” Croley, who is also a certified athletic trainer, told AuburnUndercover.com‘s Brandon Marcello. “For now, to step out and help this foundation get started, I’m still getting to work for family and I get to work with Gus and Kristi now. It’s just an opportunity that I sat over the weekend thinking about.”

Croley was Malzahn’s director of football ops at Arkansas State in 2012. He followed Malzahn to The Plains in 2013 in the same position, with his bio stating that he is responsible for “managing the overall logistics of the Tiger football program.”

In addition to the football connection, Croley and Malzahn are also brothers-in-law.

Additionally, Marcello also reported that David Gunn, “an assistant athletics director for Auburn football who serves as the chief liaison to Malzahn and is the administrator for the overall football program,” has left the program as well. It’s unclear if Gunn is leaving for a position with Malzahn’s foundation or another opportunity outside of it all.

Early signing period approved for December

By Zach BarnettMay 8, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT

The early signing period experiment in college football is officially happening.

The Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) on Monday rubber-stamped a change that has long been debated in the NCAA and AFCA by approving a 72-hour signing period from Dec. 20-22 of this year. The NCAA Division 1 Council approved the change among other items at its April meeting, but the CCA runs the National Letter of Intent program and, thus, controls the days prospects can sign.

It will be interesting to see how coaches and recruits react to the ability to end the recruiting process a month and a half ahead of the regular date. Players who thought they had a spot in their recruiting class may find that not to be the case, and coaches who thought they had players locked down may find themselves mistaken.

There’s also a chance we could all hate this.

Nevertheless, Signing Day will never be the same again.

Tim Tebow inks extension with ESPN

By Zach BarnettMay 8, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

There was a metric ton of digital ink spilled in the wake of ESPN’s mass layoffs late last month, but it’s worth remembering the network did not close up shop completely. Their Bristol headquarters are not on fire, and business as usual is still business as usual.

In an apparent attempt to change up the conversation around it, ESPN has announced a number of contract extensions lately, and the latest is a familiar face to college football fans. ESPN announced Monday Tim Tebow has signed a multi-year deal to remain a voice in its chorus of college football analysts.

The contract keeps Tebow on SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” pregame show and on its College Football Playoff coverage, “providing personal championship perspective and analysis across networks.” He will also continue to appear on ESPN’s schedule of studio shows.

“Over the last three years ESPN and the SEC Nation crew have become like family,” Tebow said in a statement. “I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”

The extension also allows Tebow to continue his baseball career, where he currently plays for the Single A Columbia Fireflies.